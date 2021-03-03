Hate has descended upon the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula.
The Wittman Watchers group, “the haters” have brought the democratic agenda of hate and cancel culture to our area and they must be opposed for the betterment of our society. But hold on, before you grab your tar and feathers, I drove by the protest in Montross on Saturday February 27, and there were only six non-threatening looking haters.
One “hater” was quoted in the Northern Neck News article of February 17, “I believe we are laying the foundation to keep us in the game until 2022 and successfully oust Wittman or his successor.” That statement is indicative of the Democratic party’s agenda, to cancel all Republican voices, not only Wittman but his successor as well, who they don’t even know yet! As you read on in the article, the chairman of the Northumberland County Democrats does some crisis management for the statement, “the goal isn’t to replace Wittman with a Democrat who does the same thing, we want to replace Wittman with a person who is going to be answerable to all the people, who will listen to all the people and then make his or her decision.” Good try, but we all know your real agenda, the misstatement let the cat out of the bag: you want to cancel all Republican voices and the American people.
What are we to do with these haters in our midst and in political office now? We need to use our First Amendment rights and counter-demonstrate; show up at their protests and support Senator Wittman.
But let’s get back to the haters. Why do they hate? I believe their hate stems from an irrational psychotic and obsessive hatred for President Trump. They carry this hate over to every Republican in office, any future Republican candidates and the American people. I heard someone say recently “You don’t have to like Trump, to like his policies,” and you cannot deny that his pro-American policies were great for this country, unlike what we are dealing with now. For the love of Pete, Biden can barely blow his nose without assistance. But hate is a very strong emotion, which can have a detrimental effect on how people make decisions. “Blinded by hate” is a good phrase to describe these Democrats, because they strongly dislike others that oppose their point of view to the point of asking them to leave office before their term is up. The way we cancel politicians in America, and have since the 1790’s, is by the use of the ballot box. But these Democrats have put their personal hate over country, and they are causing the divide in this country to continue.
-Tom Kehoe,
Montross
