Once upon a time, there was an Emperor, The Donald, so exceedingly fond of himself that he spent all his time seeking attention. He spent no time reviewing his soldiers, reading legislation or intelligence reports. He wanted only to watch TV and was happiest when people said good things about him, even if those things weren’t true. He loved tweeting his every thought to his loyal subjects and truth mattered not.
It came to pass in the empire that an election for Emperor was held. The people chose a new Emperor, Joe the Kindhearted, but The Donald said that could not possibly be true as he was the greatest Emperor of all time. The election must be stolen. Lawyers came to him and swore they could help him weave the most magnificent and powerful tales imaginable. Everyone would believe these tales because anyone who said he did not believe them would prove himself either unfit for his office or unusually stupid.
“Those would be just the tales for me”, The Donald thought. “I will remain Emperor if I repeat these tales. And I would be able to discover which of my subjects are unfit for their posts. And I could tell the wise men from the fools.”
So the lawyers went to work at once. They said they had evidence of a fraudulent election, though there was nothing in their files. They worked far into the night. Many of The Donald’s noblemen visited the lawyers, asking to see the evidence. They saw nothing but did not want to appear unfit for office or stupid. So they reported to The Donald saying, “The lawyers are magnificent, Your Majesty! What cunning, what tales they are spinning! Surely you will remain Emperor!” Others declared the evidence was “Excellent! Unsurpassed! Irrefutable!” The Donald was well pleased.
Finally, with their empty brief cases, the lawyers went to court. They made their case for a fraudulent election. They held up evidence though no one could see it, because there was nothing to see. The judges told them to go away. But The Donald’s favored noblemen, not wanting to appear stupid or unfit, declared that Mighty Tale of fraud was true.
As the moment of the formal transfer of power approached, The Donald went before his loyal followers and told his Mighty Tale, exhorting them to act so that he could remain Emperor. Alas, to show they were wise, and certainly not fools, they led an insurrection against the Noblemen in Congress who ran away in fear. The Donald was ecstatic for this was even more than he had hoped for! On the very day of the insurrection, 147 Noblemen and Noblewomen said they believed the Mighty Tale and voted to overturn the election.
But lo, not all believed the Mighty Tale! Nobleman Mitt and Noblewoman Liz stood up and declared, “This Mighty Tale is a lie! There is no evidence! There is no fraud! Joe the Kindhearted is our duly elected Emperor! We must tell the truth!” A great cry went out. “Did you ever hear such prattle?”, yelled the Noblemen in Congress! Down with Nobleman Mitt! Down with Noblewoman Liz!
The Donald knew the truth, but as he left the palace for the last time he thought, “I can’t back down now. I would look weak. These tales must go on.” So he walked more proudly than ever. His Noblemen came to his golden castle, bowed down to him and retold the Mighty Tale. For they were fit for the offices they held and were certainly not unusually stupid.
-Diane Waltrip,
Montross
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.