Reflecting on recent events in the United States, it is hard not to conclude there are glaring, serious flaws in the American psyche.
For decades a deep-seated paranoia and willingness of a large number of our citizens to believe in fantasy and not facts has grown; it has now metastasized. Millions of Americans shun science and evidence in favor of fairy tales. They are willing to be lemmings and follow a leader off a cliff—that is what happened on January 6, 2021 when hundreds looted the Capitol and threatened Vice President Pence and elected members of Congress.
Now, some of those arrested, in an effort to avoid jail terms, are saying they are sorry, they were duped. It’s a little late. The damage is done. Tell the families of the two dead policemen, or the demonstrator who was killed, that you are sorry you believed a lie. If you are sorry, how about paying for all the damage you did? U.S. taxpayers are footing the bill for your stupidity.
Peaceful demonstrations and freedom of speech are our rights. But, violence, including sacking the U.S. Capitol, stealing artifacts, and carrying off furniture, is the antithesis of our values. Where is it written in the Constitution that citizens have the right to urinate and defecate on the capitol floor?
Sadly, there are other examples of this stupidity. Remember the Jonestown suicide-massacre? Some 909 people including over 200 children killed themselves at the behest of their cult leader.
There is a saying, “Thinking is hard work, that is why so few people do it.” It appears tens of thousands of Americans prefer delusion over reality and documentation.
-David Cariens,
Kilmarnock
