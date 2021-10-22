Dear Editor,
Tap dancing is a lost art. Maybe it’s the decline of variety shows. But Gubernatorial Candidate Glenn Youngkin is bringing it back. Youngkin has danced around where he stands on major issues facing Virginians, and placed himself on both sides. Here are two prime examples.
He’s for Covid vaccinations but wink, wink; it’s your choice. This is a failed position, with real consequences for the public. Those refusing vaccinations are perpetuating the pandemic and possibly contributing to the development of new and more dangerous variants. Over five times as many police officers have died from Covid than gunfire, since the start of the pandemic (476 to 93). Further officer deaths from Covid are preventable. But not in Youngkin’s Virginia.
Youngkin has stated that the results of the 2020 Biden election were “certifiably fair”, but he still questions the validity of the voting machines, without evidence. He says it’s necessary to audit voting machines that have already been audited. This is sadly a continuation of former President Trump’s big lie that irregularities, not his unpopularity, led to his election loss. Youngkin does Virginia and Democracy a disservice questioning the integrity of this state’s and the nation’s elections.
Youngkin is following the strategy that what Virginia needs are Trumpian policies in a soft cover. He is hoping to fool enough of the people some of the time, to bring Texas and Florida style politics to the Commonwealth. We can’t risk it. Get out and vote.
-Rob Rudick
Colonial Beach
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.