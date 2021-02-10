The Trump Impeachment Buck is now in the Senate’s court for action. The question is do our Republican Senators have the guts to pursue justice? Good question! Last week Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla) was quoted as saying, “I think the trial is stupid, I think it’s counterproductive.” A variety of other Republican Senators have made equally inane comments. This week we’ve seen Republican Senators line up to sign a statement that the trial of ex-president Trump is unconstitutional. Interesting! Sounds to me a lot like a local sheriff not pursuing a felony charge against a family member because he/she is family, in spite of gross damage done to the community.
These seemingly gutless senatorial statements and actions raise serious questions: Do our Republican Senators actually condone sedition and insurrection, and if so, how can we count on them to ensure our national security? Do they have the guts to exercise justice upon their own, and if not, how can we trust them for any justice at all? If they are afraid of exercising common sense and honest governance in a front-page case, how can we trust them for any honest governance? If they are not working for us, “the people,” then for whom are they working, to whom are they actually beholden and what agenda are they following?
Our nation can only be served and reunited after all the January 6 perpetrators, especially the primary one, experience the just consequences for their words and actions. The domestic terrorists are being held accountable by our law enforcement agencies – and rightly so! It is, however, our elected representatives’ responsibility to hold the President accountable. Will we see guts for justice exercised by our Republican Senators? As a lifelong Republican, I certainly hope so!
Whatever happens, I encourage you to pay close attention to how this historical crisis plays out! Let your feelings be known to our Senators and remember, as well as question, the Senators’ actions in the next election cycle!
-Mike Ramming,
Montross
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.