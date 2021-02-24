A letter to the editor writer last week stated that Rob Wittman saw evidence of voter fraud in Pennsylvania and questioned the outcome of the election on that basis which was his duty. His duty was not to just ask a question, but to employ good decision-making skills to determine the answer. Trump and his allies filed 86 lawsuits challenging election processes in multiple states, Pennsylvania among them. They lost all 86 cases. Wittman was aware of this evidence, yet persists in his baseless claim of election fraud.
This puts Rob Wittman’s decision-making skills in question. Good decision-making depends on the ability to weigh evidence and make choices, not on mere opinion, personal preference or political ambition, but on evidence, the preponderance of evidence. Our entire system of law and order is based on that principle, as is good governance, the survival of our democracy and American sovereignty.
Poor decision-making skills are dangerous. Deployment of our troops or budgeting for the right equipment to defend our country both require evidence-based decision-making skills. By refusing to respect evidence about the 2020 election, Wittman threatens the very heart of our democracy which is the peaceful transition of power-through free and fair elections. If he and the rest of the Trumplican Party (which has now hijacked the Republican Party) prevail, every election result across the board from now on, including our presidential elections, could be challenged and discredited.
With the challenges that now confront us, from defending the nation against Russia, to out-competing China, defeating Covid, reviving our economy and reversing climate change, good decision-making skills are essential. Rob Wittman’s alliance with the Trumplicans and refusal to admit that Pennsylvania’s presidential electors were legitimate indicate Rob Witman and what was once the Republican Party no longer have the decision-making skills our district and our country need.
-Joyce Reimherr,
Colonial Beach
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.