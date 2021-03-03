The Government Accountability Office (GAO) produces bi-monthly reports on the impact of Covid-19. The fifth and latest was released on January 28, 2021. The coverage of it was largely lost in the tumult of the Capitol riot and the impeachment trial. Now there is time to digest the findings.
The report identified deficiencies in the way that the Trump administration handled testing, the medical supply chain, vaccine distribution and program integrity – preventing fraud related to the considerable payments made to businesses. More troubling was that the GAO had addressed these issues in earlier reports. They stated, “As of January, 27 of our 31 previous recommendations had not been implemented.”
“We remain deeply troubled by the lack of sufficient federal action on critical gaps identified and by the lack of clear plans to address these gaps. For example, a clear and comprehensive vaccine distribution plan remains a work in progress.”
These were problems directly affecting the community’s (and the nation’s) health for the last year, and Congressman Rob Wittman’s attention was elsewhere. He pursued ideological, discredited claims about the election, instead of asking critical questions about the President’s handling of the pandemic. The health of the community is secondary to his ideology.
-Rob Rudick,
Colonial Beach
