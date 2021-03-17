My fellow Republicans/Trumpists need to step up and return your $1,400 stimulus checks. You voted for Rep. Rob Wittman to vote NO on the American Relief Plan... he does not want you to receive any stimulus money... per your mandate. While most Americans overwhelmingly supported the ARP.... our congressional district did not... Wittman listened to your phone calls, survey responses, etc and voted no.
So all true Patriots must return the stimulus money you do not want. Please send your check (made payable to the United States Treasury) to Rep. Rob Wittman, 2055 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington DC, 20515.
Mr. Wittman will collect the returned money and do the right thing with it. Let’s go Patriots!
-Colonial Beach,
Vivian Messner
