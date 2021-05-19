I am writing on the current condition of the old Cople School on Rte. 202. It’s a disgrace.
I don’t know the circumstances on how it got to such a dilapidated condition, nor the status of its ownership. I do know of its historical significance in terms of a school where generations of Westmoreland children were educated under the Westmoreland County Public Schools system.
Our new high school will reflect our present community pride, stewardship, and values. Those values will lack luster, however, until the old Cople School is razed.
-Scott Duprey,
Hague
