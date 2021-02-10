The impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is necessary to present a complete picture of the irregularities that surrounded the 2020 Presidential election. No it wasn’t Democrats engaged in election fraud, claimed by Republicans and supported by Congressman Rob Wittman. This was disproved in the courts and by multiple recounts. It, however, existed in an extensive Republican campaign to deny the electoral truth, and then overturn it by whatever means necessary, including violence.
Much of this campaign was carried out in the open and a vast amount of evidence is available in both video and audio recordings. The trial is an opportunity to present the case that all of these actions nurtured and then instigated the attack on the Capitol. The Republican Party and Congressman Wittman have already decided that the January 6 riot was no more serious than a Halloween prank. The citizenry may feel different after seeing all this evidence together.
-Rob Rudick
Colonial Beach
