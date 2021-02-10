We wonder about the political, cultural and social situations of today - many seem counter to the ways and values in which many of us were raised, and we struggle to find words to define them. Some extremes seem to defy the first law of nature - self preservation.
To check the atmospherics during the age of our Founders, I consulted Alexander Hamilton’s Federalist Papers. It seems that the Founders realized many roadblocks lay ahead. I extracted the following - applicable, isn’t it?
“Among the most formidable of the obstacles which the new Constitution will have to encounter may readily be distinguished the obvious interest of a certain class of men in every State to resist all changes which may hazard a diminution of the power, emolument, and consequence of the offices they hold under the State establishments; and the perverted ambition of another class of men, who will either hope to aggrandize themselves by the confusions of their country, or will flatter themselves with fairer prospects of elevation from the subdivision of the empire into several partial confederacies than from its union under one government.”
-Marion Dongieux,
Montross
