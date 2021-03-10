I knew an old preacher who would start most of his sermons with a story that had some basis in fact. When he finished with the tale, and the congregation was chuckling at the punch line, he would always say: “Now that’s the truth… it may not be the Gospel truth, but it’s the truth!” and the congregation loved it!
Rob Wittman needs to learn the difference between the Gospel truth and his own misleading, distorted version of the truth.
The COVID relief bill that recently passed the Senate is favored by 76% of the public and by 60% of Republicans. Wittman voted against this bill. In a recent message to constituents, Wittman explained his vote by claiming that funds from the previous relief bill have not been spent.
While that is true, it is not the Gospel truth… not even close.
In fact, while there is still over $1 trillion unspent from previous coronavirus relief bills, that unspent money has been obligated and is being spent: it is distributed among programs that spend over time, not all at once. This includes federal employment benefits, which are distributed weekly; the Paycheck Protection Program, which is held in reserve for employers to apply for funds from it; enhanced medical matching funds to be distributed as the pandemic requires; and tax breaks to be spent as people file their tax returns.
Wittman wants us to believe $1 trillion is just lying around, ignored. Not true. This raises the question: Does Wittman not understand how federal budgeting, appropriations and obligations work, or, is he gaslighting his constituents by misrepresenting the facts?
Either way disqualifies him from continuing to serve in Congress.
-Joe Schlatter,
Heathsville
