What’s old is new again. I’m referring to the 1967 R&B hit single “I’m Your Puppet,” performed by James and Bobby Purify. The lyrics, in part, go like this:
“Just pull them little strings and I’ll sing you a song
I’m your puppet
Make me do right or make me do wrong
I’m your puppet
Mm, your every wish is my command
All you got to do is wiggle your little hand
I’m your puppet
I’m your puppet”
Though written then to a love interest, the lyrics today could be all about the Republican Party, the twisted hold Donald Trump maintains over it, and the shameful vote to purge Congresswoman Liz Cheney from GOP House Leadership.
Cheney has been martyred for her honesty, her willingness to speak truth to power. This was a conscience vote for each and every single House Republican. We now know where the GOPs stands on a matter of conscience.
How did Congressman Rob Wittman approach this conscience vote that’s about truth and honesty? He’ll have to tell us for himself, as the shameful vote was in secret, behind closed doors. But all evidence accumulated over the past few years suggests Rep. Wittman has the “I’m Your Puppet” lyrics memorized, start to end, word for word. Little doubt he was humming the tune as he voted on Wednesday, May 12.
-Gerald Bunn,
Montross
