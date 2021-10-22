Dear Editor,
I am writing in support of Linwood Blizzard for Delegate of the 99th District.
A Tidewater native, Reverend Blizzard is a highly educated gentleman with a BS in chemical engineering from Virginia Tech, two Masters’ degrees, and a Doctor of Ministry from Boston University.
Today, Reverend Blizzard is the Senior Pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church in Heathsville and an adjunct professor at Virginia Union University. He still finds time to teach calculus at Northumberland High School!
He serves the Northern Neck community through board positions with the Boys and Girls Club of the Northern Neck, NAACP Northumberland County Branch, River Counties Community Foundation, and more. Reverend Blizzard has made a positive, lasting impact on this community through his own initiative and desire to serve.
Voting for Linwood Blizzard for Delegate of the 99th District would be a vote for building bridges and fostering partnerships at the State, regional and local levels. Skin color, sexual orientation, and religious preferences would not drive his voting record. Instead, intelligent, rational, compassionate reasoning would be Blizzard’s catalyst for representing our region.
Margaret Bevans Ransone has failed us. Her NO votes around commonsense gun control protections threaten the safety of our school children, polling locations, and the community. Her NO votes around women’s issues such as protecting reproductive rights and advocating for gender equality through a constitutional amendment demonstrate Ransone’s lack of real-world experience and exposure.
We deserve better than Margaret Ransone.
We deserve Linwood Blizzard for Delegate of the 99th District and an open door for discussing—and solving—the serious issues that face the Northern Neck and the State of Virginia.
-Susan McFadden
Warsaw
