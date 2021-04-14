Recently mass shootings have become a weekly occurrence. Can nothing be done to slow down this epidemic? The current acquiescence to this level of gun violence in our society by our political leadership is unacceptable. Failure to act is professional malpractice.
There are common similarities to most of the shootings; perpetrators with mental health issues and widespread availability of military-style weaponry. Can nothing be done? I do not advocate disarming the citizenry. People have a right to defend their home and family. Where do you draw the line? Most agree with the prohibition on personal ownership of tanks and bazookas.
I had an interesting conversation with a Second Amendment advocate in the coffee aisle at Walmart. (We bonded over espresso.) We talked politics. He had an AK47. I asked, “Do you need it to defend your family?” He said, “Heck no, I’d use my shotgun.” Others have expressed similar confidence in their shotgun.
Congressman Rob Wittman seems to worship at the altar of the NRA, and believes that the “rights” under the Seconds Amendment are absolute. They are not. None are. He voted against HR 8 and HR 1446, bills meant to improve background checks on gun purchasers. He is concerned that increasing a purchaser’s waiting time from 3 days to 20 days is intolerable. He is worried that people would not be able to acquire a weapon quickly enough, instead of being concerned about his constituents right to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” That’s somewhere in the Constitution.
A resident of a small South Carolina town, the location of a recent mass shooting, said, “Things like that don’t happen here.” Until they do. Congressman Wittman, time to do something.
-Rob Rudick,
Colonial Beach
