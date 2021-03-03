I’ve read many opinion pieces in newspapers serving the 1st Congressional District condemning Congressman Wittman for his support of lawsuits attempting to certify votes in the 2020 Presidential election. They exposed an alarming level of ignorance of the Constitution, denial of massive election fraud, sick level of hate for President Trump, and miserable failure of our school systems, at all levels.
Our Constitution allows for the formal questioning of the validity of votes cast. One assertion that all “86 fraud suits filed by Trump” were lost is ignorant rubbish. Trump filed 13, won 2, 2 denied/rejected others pending, dismissed or dropped. Congressman Wittman was absolutely correct in supporting Texas’s effort.
Evidence of massive voter fraud has been revealed. Denial is driven by ignorance and blind hate of President Trump. Forty-two percent of the country believes there was massive fraud.
Donald J. Trump, an outsider, honest business man, who loves this country received just under 80 million votes. He is hated by the “establishment” because he exposed massive corruption of Washington politicians (both parties), media and selfish corporations.
Our school systems have corrupted students for generations. They have been presenting hate, warped social behaviors, critical race theory and other garbage. Not subjects needed for life’s successes.
Congressman Wittman has an outstanding record supporting his constituents. When Congress passes massive taxpayer funded appropriations, he makes sure that his District receives funding for programs like broadband, schools, healthcare, federal jobs, transportation and more.
-F.C. Dugan III,
Hague
