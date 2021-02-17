Congressman Wittman, your statement denouncing the violence at the United States Capitol on January 6 was a small step toward rehabilitating your reputation. You still have a long way to go to earn public trust.
Some of the domestic terrorists who were in Washington on that day wore anti-Semitic shirts. Surely you knew this. But you decided to remain silent.
Congressman Wittman, do you understand the danger these white supremacists pose to our fellow citizens— our Jewish, African-American, and Latino neighbors, or anyone whose skin is not lily white? Do you comprehend the serious threat these fanatics pose to our country, our freedoms, and our democratic rule of law? Apparently not.
I don’t believe you are a racist or anti-Semitic, but I do believe you are a man of little or no moral character, and because of that, you are the first choice of racists and anti-Semites. You are, because of you unwillingness to speak out against evil, giving these fanatics a voice. Your silence makes you in my opinion, by default, a bigot.
If you really want to redeem your reputation, run don’t walk, to the VCU medical center in Richmond and find a doctor who will give you a spine. If you can find such a doctor, and he or she is successful, then that doctor deserves the Nobel Prize for Medicine for doing what appeared to be medically impossible.
-David Cariens,
Kilmarnock
