The science has clearly shown that older adults are at higher risk of death from COVID-19. It is crucial that our most vulnerable populations – people age 55 and older who account for 92% of all COVID related deaths – be immunized now.
I am proud to be on the Board of Directors for Bay Aging, the Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck’s Area Agency on Aging, to advocate for vital services delivered each day that facilitate good health and living in the home longer, essential to the older adult population. As a Board Director I believe we should prioritize those at most risk of death and serious illness. Eventually there will be enough vaccine for all but during the time of limited availability there must be a focus on saving lives and reducing serious illness.
Virginia is facing a crushing burden to its hospitals and already overwhelmed health care workers. There is no debate that vaccinating older adults, more than any other group, will reduce that acute care demand as they are responsible for over 70% of hospitalizations.
I urge you to become champions for your aging family members, friends and neighbors by contacting Governor Northam (804-786-2211), Three Rivers Health District (804-758-2381), and the Virginia Department of Health (804-864-7000) to follow the science and medical need to allow priority vaccination for older adults to lower their risk to health and death.
-William E. Doyle, Jr.
Bay Aging Board Director
