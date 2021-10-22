Dear Editor,
As election time approaches I have seen several negative letters or ads aimed at candidates to discredit them. These letters or ads are intended to possibly persuade the public to not cast a vote for that candidate. I refuse to listen to and certainly not make a decision of who to vote for based on this type of campaigning. What I do look for is a candidate who fits my needs as a voter. I look for a candidate that believes in the principles of Liberty and the Constitution of the United States. Someone who cares about the elderly, young adults, children and the unborn. Someone I have confidence that they will do the very best to act on my behalf in Richmond. Now I am not naive to think this candidate will always vote for exactly what I think is right but I am sure she is the best candidate for me. I will cast my vote in this year’s election for Margaret Ransone Delegate.
-Charles Belfield
Warsaw
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.