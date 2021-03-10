I love it when a politician whips out that tired old trope, “That’s a solution looking for a problem.” They hope they’re coming across clever, but the reality is, they find themselves with a problem for which they cannot find a solution.
Take, for example, the conundrum the liberal politicians find themselves in with the LGBTQIAPK folks. Coming from their elevated state of “wokeness,” they must now claim that the rights of the fringe, trump the rights of the masses. How else can you interpret their assertion that a child who is physically a boy, but identifies as a girl, has the right to compete against a physical girl. Not only that, we must consider it fair competition. The “Woke Folks” cry, “You brainless, amoral heathen, she is a girl!” Ok, I’m down with that. She is a she in the classroom, but she is not a she on the racetrack. She is physically a he, with all the physical advantages that being physically a male, bring to the competition. Anyone who rubs two brain cells together thinking about it, knows this will destroy women’s sports.
Hence their conundrum. They pander to the LGBTQIAPK population, not from a position of morality, but rather a position that what they perceive will garner them the most votes (a disease the liberals do not suffer alone). And this one is a party splitter. Liberal parents, grandparents, brothers and sisters may decide to reevaluate their level of “wokeness” as they watch their loved one’s dreams dashed by a physical boy. They may wonder, “Why do the rights of your trans daughter outweigh the rights of my daughter?” How will college sports, and the associated scholarships, be dealt with fairly? If Lebron James decides he identifies as a woman, should he be allowed to dominate the WNBA? That might be a problem.
-Matt Hummel,
Kinsale
