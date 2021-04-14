Linwood Blizzard is the best candidate for Delegate from the 99th District in the Virginia House of Delegates. He is a superbly qualified candidate who will represent the interests of all of the people of the Northern Neck of Virginia.
Reverend Blizzard has long been a community advocate in his position as pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church in Heathsville. He is involved in the community, and makes sure that the needs of our citizens are met. Dr. Blizzard has served on the board of the Boys and Girls club of the Northern Neck, been an active member of commissions to support both justice and social justice in the Northern Neck, and the committee for interracial conversations for Northumberland and Lancaster counties. He holds a Bachelor of Science from Virginia Tech in Chemical Engineering, a Master of Divinity from Howard University, a Master in Sacred Theology and a Doctor of Ministry from Boston University. He teaches Calculus at Northumberland High School. He is a strong advocate for STEM education in our schools. I have watched Dr. Blizzard be an active Democrat in our community since his arrival in the area. This is not just fly by night advocacy in order to garner votes. This has been solid, committed advocacy for the citizens of the 99th for a sustained period of time. His commitment to his values of family and community is deep-seated and true. He is in it for the long haul.
It is time we here in the 99th were represented by someone who cares, someone who has a love and sense of duty for all the people in our community. That candidate is Dr. Linwood Blizzard,II.
That’s why I am voting in the primary on June 8 for Linwood Blizzard, II for Delegate and will be voting for him again on November 2, 2021.
Please join me in supporting the best choice for delegate we’ve had in many years. Cast your vote for Linwood Blizzard, II.
-Hannah Overton Tiffany,
Warsaw
