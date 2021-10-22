Dear Editor,
A letter to our community: family, friends, and neighbors,
This is to express our deepest appreciation for all of the support provided to the Charlies during the EF2-120 mph winds tornado that touched down in the Lottsburg area on May 3, 2021.
We are ever so grateful for all the prayers, shelter, clean-up committees, food, get-well wishes and monetary contributions we received. We have been married 62 years, but never went through anything like this storm! We had roof, garage/car and porch damages, but most important, we survived by the “Grace of GOD” and our Community coming together from church and family friends, neighbors, strangers, acquaintances to medical and police assistance. It has been a long five months, but we have now moved back in our home this October.
Praise God!
-Florence and Ernest Charlie
Lewisetta
