taser

Given things that have happened recently, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office wants to go to a use of force curriculum that provides officers with options other than deadly force. Therefore, LCSO requested approximately $45,000 for 10 new Tasers.

“With escalation of force, we want to use as little as we have to,” Lt. Jeffrey Haywood explained to the Board of Supervisors. “Thank God in Lancaster County we don’t have to use that [deadly force] option that much. But we want to have available to us everything that we can use without having to do that.”