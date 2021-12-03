The Burgess Family is donating land to The Callao Hometown Community Association (CHCA) to develop a park for Callao residents and the larger Northumberland County community.
The 2.5-acre parcel is located behind the ABC store and Primis Bank with access to Route 360. “Once we have completed a new survey and appraisal of the land, we will be donating it to CHCA,” stated Bobby Burgess, a lifelong resident of Callao and the Vice President of CHCA. He went on to say, “My family operated the Callao Supermarket for four generations, and Callao has been good to me and my family. It is gratifying to have this opportunity to donate this land to say thank you to the entire community.”
“The association is deeply appreciative for this gracious donation from the Burgess Family. We look forward to planning and developing this parcel for a community park. As part of that effort, CHCA will be launching a fundraising campaign in 2022 for the park’s design, land development, construction, and amenities” said Lisa Deitz, President of CHCA.
