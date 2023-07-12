Lancaster is simultaneously working on three projects to provide public access to the water. Recently, members of the Guernsy Tingle architect team met with Supervisors to discuss what the County initially asked for lay out ideas and challenges associated with those requests, and get some input on the course forward.
Carters Cove
The Carters Cove project is in Weems next to Carters Cove Marina. The County wants this site, at a minimum, to include a boat ramp with a pier and canoe and kayak launch.
The design team suggests separating the two launches for safety because the boat ramp is primarily vehicular, and the kayak launch is primarily used by pedestrians.
They’re still working out what the bathroom housing will look like and how big it will be. They are considering a dual use for the septic drain field, and one idea is to make it a dog park. They’re also considering it as an entry point for a loop trail.
A picnic and/or activity pavilion is being considered, and a knoll of land has been identified where the structure could be placed to offer panoramic water views.
The architects also suggested a modest concession structure, which could come later and, at the very least, would be able to accommodate canoe and kayak rentals.
But, the idea for an amphitheater seems off the table, primarily because there is not enough space for parking.
A major point of discussion that remains unresolved is what to do about an existing oyster house. Initially, the thought was to create a museum out of it. But during the work session, that idea fizzled.
Most people, it was determined, will only want the museum experience once. Not to mention that it appears the building has passed its useful life.
Still, everyone seems to agree that whether it’s renovated or replaced, the structure that’s in that spot needs to pay homage to the original and feel authentic. The Board and design team also seemed in agreement that it should be a multi-purpose structure.
Supervisor Bill Lee wants the building to allow people to walk back in time. Supervisor Jason Bellows suggested a Menokin-like approach were perhaps some elements of the old building, like a wall, is saved an included in a new design. And Supervisor William Smith shared the idea of having the exterior, or a portion of it, made with oyster shells in the mortar. He suggested having a fire pit and chimney area that could be rented out for oyster roasts and having tanks that would showcase soft shell crabs during one part of the year and oysters in the other.
Taylor Creek Park
Taylor Creek Park is also in Weems off of Weems Rd. behind a property where Tides Inn is building its staff housing development. This property has a lot of trees, and the County wants to keep this property as wooded as possible.
Up until the recent work session, a main focus of this project was to offer a water access point for non-motorized watercraft. There was also discussion of potentially having a floating dock.
As instructed the design team came back with plans for that. Due to the depth of the water, they determined there may be an issue having a floating dock.
Moreover, where the project gets “tricky” is the waterfront area, “it’s not just a slope, it’s a vertical drop” creating a challenge to get to the water, especially if carrying something like a kayak or needing ADA accommodation.
The design team came up with two preliminary solutions. One was a long accessible zig-zagging ramp from the hilltop to the water. The second is a set of stairs with a “kayak cradle” built into the handrail. The kayak would be placed in the cradle and guided down and back up by its rope.
This led to discussion about the difficulty of transporting the watercraft back and forth. It was also considered that there is a likelihood that even if people do make the haul once, they’ll opt against doing it often, if ever again.
Ultimately, Supervisor Jason Bellows said he was inclined to look to other options for this site because he does not want to build a million-dollar kayak launch, which given the terrain, is very possible for this site. And he was one who felt it was very likely to be a one-and-done experience for most people. He said he believed it was a pretty hefty investment of taxpayer funds and taxpayer money could be put to better use.
The plan presented included the possibility for trails. In the end, Bellows and Smith suggested the best way to proceed with this project was to make this a waterfront nature park for activities, such as hiking, bird watching, and observation.
Windmill Point Beach
The Windmill Point Beach project site is in White Stone beside the Windmill Point Marina. This area has faced significant erosion over the years, and the County has gotten a permit for the shoreline restoration, and is working to rebuild and expand beach.
The focus of this project is the beach, said Smith. “We have no place for our kids to go be on the beach and to walk out in the water.” The County is also adamant that this site have a long fishing pier that provides access to deep water.
The plan currently is for the pier to run out about 660 linear feet, but the County doesn’t have the permit for pier yet. Lancaster also needs an easement for the extended beach access and another for the shared parking with the marina.
The plan is also to add a bathhouse with showers, which has challenges, but the design team is hoping to tie into existing sewer facilities. They also suggested that there need to be shade structures somewhere in the vicinity, and both the design team and Supervisors are aware that those need to have minimal visual impact on the neighboring condo residents.
Bellows wants foot showers coming off the beach so that visitors don’t have to go all the way to the bathhouse, and Smith suggested benches along the pier.
“We’ve been working diligently in trying to bring about public access for the community and following the dictate from our comprehensive plan to accomplish this agenda that’s been ongoing for almost 20 years or more with almost zero progress. But this board is determined to get it done,” said Bellows.
