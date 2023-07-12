Windmill Point beach

Lancaster is hoping to develop the shoreline at the end of Windmill Point. Rd into a go-to beach destination for the public.

 Photo: via Tfa8rva

Lancaster is simultaneously working on three projects to provide public access to the water. Recently, members of the Guernsy Tingle architect team met with Supervisors to discuss what the County initially asked for lay out ideas and challenges associated with those requests, and get some input on the course forward.

Carters Cove