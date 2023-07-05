Lancaster wants seat among White Stone Bridge decision makers

Lancaster Supervisor Jason Bellows is adamant that the County needs to be involved in the design and engineering plans for the White Stone Bridge. Part of the reason why is that he wants to see something “bigger and grander” than a standard concrete that simply carries traffic over the Rappahannock River.

“In my opinion, there’s no indication more of a declining country than a country that doesn’t build grand things or have grand infrastructure or have grand visions of things it’s going to do in the future,” Bellows told Mike Bryant, Lancaster Area headquarters Superintendent for VDOT during last week’s Board of Supervisor meeting.