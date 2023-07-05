Lancaster wants seat among White Stone Bridge decision makers

Lancaster Supervisor Jason Bellows is adamant that the County needs to be involved in the design and engineering plans for the White Stone Bridge. Part of the reason why is that he wants to see something “bigger and grander” than a standard concrete that simply carries traffic over the Rappahannock River.
“In my opinion, there’s no indication more of a declining country than a country that doesn’t build grand things or have grand infrastructure or have grand visions of things it’s going to do in the future,” Bellows told Mike Bryant, Lancaster Area headquarters Superintendent for VDOT during last week’s Board of Supervisor meeting.
This isn’t the first time Bellows has stated that Lancaster needs to be included as an active stakeholder in the bridge project decisions.
“I just think it’s more important that we have more vision and forethought about what we build there,” he said of the crossing between Lancaster and Middlesex. That’s a pretty unique crossing and a lot of the bridges built in America today don’t support the type of beauty and other considerations that people have worked to protect at that crossing, including consideration of the views from the shoreline and of the bridge, Bellows noted.
VDOT and the County “should take a bigger, grander vision of what is possible,” Bellows added.
“And if we’re building concrete, just big concrete bridges, that don’t require any skill really. We need to have the skilled workers that can build unique and qualified engineering things,” he also told Bryant.
This time Bellows wasn’t just making his position known. He called for action.
Bellows made a motion to send a letter to the VDOT’s decision makers for bridges to express that Lancaster wants to work with VDOT and Lancaster wants all involved “to think bigger and grander than just the standard [of] pour a bunch of concrete and slap some girders between it and let’s get it done.”
“In this country, we’ve got to start thinking about our futures and infrastructure we’re building and investment of taxpayer money…” said Bellows. And he added that he doesn’t think infrastructure that’s currently being built is going to last as it should for the investment of taxpayer money that’s being made.
Bellows asked that in addition to VDOT that the letter be sent to the congressmen, senators, all relevant agencies, and to Governor Youngkin.
Board chairman Ernest Palin reiterated a position that he’s also stated with conviction—that it needs to be ensured that the bridge’s height is not lowered.
All of the Board members voted in favor of sending a letter to request their seat at the table of bridge decision-makers.
VDOT, at least at the regional level, seems amenable to considering input from local government. Bryant said he had a conversation last week with VDOT resident engineer for the Northern Neck, David Beale, who said he wanted to get with Lancaster’s county administrator and Board of Supervisors to gather what concerns they have going forward. Bryant said they discussed that there are a lot of topics surrounding these projects in other places, such as pedestrians, bicycles, and fishing. So, Beale wanted to start having conversations about what the County is looking for, Bryant said.
We want to be proactive, Bryant added.
“As I’ve said before, we don’t want to get to a place where y’all just walk in be like, ‘here’s our design,’ and we’ve had no input and be in the position we’ve been in before. It’s better to be ahead of the curve and working with you all through this design and engineering phase from the start than to come in at the end…and [VDOT] be like we’ve already designed it and paid all of this money, and we can’t really do much.”
