Lancaster supervisors took steps last week to make the county a bit more business-friendly.
Lancaster has seen a number of rezoning requests lately for properties that are C-2 wanting to become C-1, especially along Irvington Rd. Digging into those applications, the planning commission and board of supervisors discovered the main driver behind a lot of those rezonings was the desire for larger buildings, explained Brian Barnes at his last meeting as director of planning and land use.
Prior to Thursday, the limit for C-2 building was 4,000 sq. ft. Barnes noted that Lancaster’s zoning ordinance dates back to the 1970s. At that time, 4,000 sq. ft. was probably plenty of space for most local businesses, but many businesses have been approaching the county saying it’s just not enough, and they need a larger size.
To make life simpler for businesses that need a bigger building and to prevent unnecessary rezonings, the planning commission proposed making larger buildings a possibility in a C-2 zoning district with a special exception.
The planning commission considered putting a cap of 10,000 sq. ft. on C-2 buildings, but ultimately decided that since it’s a special exception process anyway, it is best to allow the board of supervisors to decide what’s appropriate on a case-by-case basis.
With a special exception, the board can impose conditions, but with a rezoning you cannot, Barnes reminded the board. This way gives the board the opportunity to work with the business owners in a way that will hopefully be mutually beneficial, he stated.
While working on this language change to allow larger buildings, Barnes said they decided to look at building height too. In C-2, buildings were limited to 24 feet, which is the shortest height of any zoning district, Barnes said.
“We felt it would be prudent to present that to the planning commission to allow for a possibly higher height. Again, where appropriate.” By making the change, if for example, there was an applicant with a larger parcel and buffers on each side, the board might allow that applicant to go up to 35 feet, said Barnes.
The planning commission recommended the changes for approval, and the issue was advertised to the public. There was no public comment for or against it, Barnes said.
Lancaster’s supervisors voted unanimously in support of the measure.
