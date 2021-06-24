Lancaster has long discussed its lack of public access to the water, and now has announced preliminary steps to do something about it.
Supervisors Jack Larson and William Lee along with Brian Barnes, director of planning and land use, visited multiple sites in Lancaster scoping out potential water recreation locations, and have proposed putting an emphasis on developing a project on county-owned property at the upper part of Lancaster off of Thomas Landing Rd.
Of the four parcels the county owns, one of them already has a boat ramp and a courtesy dock. And this month, Lancaster supervisors expressed support for making necessary repairs and extending the dock out into the water to create an L-shaped fishing pier.
“There’s already a parking lot with a smart pole offering free Wi-Fi nearby, and this is a good three-acre area that won’t require any expenditures to acquire, and only minimal expenditures to prepare for public access,” said Larson.
The board showed unanimous support for the idea.
Barnes later explained that the county is looking at making the dock wider, longer, then adding a turn that runs 40 to 50 feet to the side. They are also hoping that the pier will be ADA compliant. At this point, the county is working on getting the necessary permits from the Virginia Marine Resources Commission.
Late last month, Lee and supervisor Jason Bellows also announced they were planning a site visit to an undisclosed location in White Stone that they believe the county may be able to make attractive, and offer as another public fishing location.
“We’re closer now to getting public water access than we’ve been in a long time,” said Larson; a point that several other supervisors agreed with.
“I don’t know if you all can feel my happiness,” chairman Ernest Palin told his fellow board members. “For years we’ve talked about this. I got burned out. We had a lot of lip service on this board. But the present board…you’re doing something. It’s not just lip service. You’re actually doing something for the public in this area. Thank you.”
