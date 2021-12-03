In November, a divided board of supervisors approved the special exception permit for another solar project in Lancaster. Then, they came together to push the pause button on those that may be coming down the pipeline.
White Stone Ocran Solar
In August, Lancaster County staff began working the special exception application for the White Stone Ocran Solar, a 5-megawatt project with 35 acres of array that is proposed to be located at the corner of Ocran Rd. and Rt. 3 in close proximity to an existing solar project. But this project would operate separately, and instead of feeding into the distribution line on Ocran Rd, it would tie into a line running toward White Stone.
At the November board of supervisors meeting, Brian Barnes, Lancaster’s director of planning and use, explained that the planning commission, which voted unanimously in favor of the project, was only responsible for considering three things. Those are the location to make sure the proposed site is consistent with the comprehensive plan, the character, which is an effort to ensure the project fits with county ordinances and the comprehensive plan as well as the extent of the project to judge whether it is reasonsable.
He reminded the board that there is no exact language in the comprehensive plan to address community scale solar projects, such as this one. So the planning commission did the best they could with what they have, and considering that the land is already zoned M-1 that consideration was fairly easy, said Barnes.
Supervisors raise concerns
Given the existing project, Supervisor Jack Larson raised concerns about the total amount of impervious cover, and he wanted to know if there had been any effort to produce a stormwater management plan.
Barnes agreed that it was important to keep an eye on the total amount of impervious cover in a given area. He said a stormwater plan hadn’t been developed yet, but it’s required by DEQ and will have to be done for the project to move forward.
“These solar projects are coming down the pipeline hot and heavy,” said Larson. “And we were told that at some point, the distribution lines could not handle anymore of these solar facilities coming in. Has that changed? Is that still valid?”
You’re right. Over and over again it has been repeated that there’s only so much capacity on the transmission line. It was repeatedly that once Lancaster approved the 1,400-acre Waller Solar project and it would be done, Barnes said aiming to explain. “I’m not going to say that anybody wasn’t telling the truth. What I will say is the truth about the transmission line was true based on the transmission line. Whether the omission regarding distribution lines was intentional or not is up to the interpretation of the individual,” said Barnes.
“What we’ve learned,” Barnes continued, “is that the transmission line can be completely full, but from the substation out to the end user, you can have more capacity added to the distribution lines by these small community solar projects.”
The basic take-home, he told Larson, is there are three substations in Lancaster. The county has recently been informed that there could be between five and 10 distribution projects per substation. So you could have as many as 30 projects that come to you, including this one, he said.
Derek Sheehan of Dynamic Energy, the company pursuing White Stone Ocran Solar, attempted to place those who are concerned about being flooded by solar at ease. The state’s program only allows about 30 community solar projects throughout the entire state with the possibility of another 20 if their program were expanded, he said, adding that the special exception request is just one step in the process, and there’s no guarantee that any particular project will get constructed.
“I believe we have an obligation to this county to decide how much of this we’re going to allow,” said Supervisor Robert Westbrook. What’s going to happen is everyone is going to point to someone else who already has an approved project and before you know it, we’ll have too many,” he warned.
Westbrook also called attention to the fact that no one seems to be focused on the total number solar panels involved in all the projects combined but with big projects and small projects, “it’s all going to add up,” he warned. “I’m very concerned about what’s going to happen at the end of life of these solar panels and… where they’re going to end up.”
He also rehashed a “source of heartburn” he’s discussed in the past—solar panels that are made in China are made with slave labor, he claims. Sheehan attempted to say he couldn’t speak to that issue, but Westbrook called bluff. You don’t officially know it because you don’t want to know but you know it, he told Sheehan. Furthermore, solar panels from China are not economically viable to recycle. But there are companies that manufacture panels and offer recycling programs, he added.
Westbrook wants any solar panels installed in the county to be purchased from a manufacturer who has a recycling program, and he wants the owner of the project be bound to do that recycling. “It may cost some more money but it’s the right thing to do…It’s worthy to get ahead of this. The fate of these panels is very important,” he said.
Larson said he believes there’s likely a place in the county for solar panels, but most solar should be on top of a roof and at residential properties. He said he is troubled by how these projects are coming before the board and how the planning commission seems to be rubber stamping each one.
“We don’t even have any conditions. When you have a special exception, there should be some conditions involved,” said Larson. “We have got to stop and figure out what this county is going to look like if we just agree to every one of these projects that comes down the pike…” whatever the size. “There are things that have to be sorted out or we’re going to pay a dear price in my mind,” said Larson.
He and Westbrook voted in opposition of the special exception for White Stone Ocran Solar. But with three positive votes the measure passed.
Calling time out
After the vote, Lancaster board chairman Ernest Palin agreed with Larson and Westbrook’s concern about the amount of solar the county is attracting.
We started out thinking there would be a few projects and that would be it. But a lot of people are lined up coming to us, he told his fellow board members. “We need to put our foot on the brake, stop, and we need to get together and come up with some ideas and some plans of what we want to see happen here in this county as far as solar panels are concerned.”
Supervisor Jason Bellows agreed and made a motion that stops the planning commission and board of supervisors from considering forthcoming solar applications until further notice.
All of the supervisors agreed that they need to work with the planning commission to determine some direction and set some limits with regards to solar, and the county needs to outline more specific solar regulations.
