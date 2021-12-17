Lancaster supervisors make the third county board in the Northern Neck to adopt a resolution affirming the First Amendment rights granted by the U.S. and Virginia constitutions.
The First Amendment resolution recognizes that as a board, Lancaster supervisors “have taken an oath to defend and uphold the constitution of the United States and Virginia.” And by moving to adopt, the board “fully affirms and will uphold to the full extent of the powers vested in its constitutional rights, including four that were expressly outlined.”
1. Free exercise of religion, including the right to gather for religious services or worship and the right of a person to decline medical treatments or procedures on religious grounds.
2. Freedoms of speech and the press, including the right to express viewpoints such as opposition to any bill, executive order or mandate that would unconstitutionally restrict the rights of the people of Lancaster County.
3. Peaceable assembly, without any unconstitutional limits on such gatherings.
4. The right of the people to petition the government for a redress of grievances.
The resolution also calls on the Virginia General Assembly, the U.S. Congress, as well as state and federal agencies, to vigilantly preserve and protect those rights by rejecting any law or regulation that infringes or places any additional burdens on the First Amendment right of U.S. citizens.
Ahead of the vote, county administrator Don Gill reminded the board and the public that Lancaster supervisors adopted a Second Amendment resolution in 2019 after stripping out all references that referred to Lancaster as a “sanctuary” county.
With no debate over the matter, the supervisors unanimously adopted the First Amendment resolution, which included directions that county staff send a copy to representatives in the Virginia General Assembly, the U.S. Congress and Virginia’s governor.
Northumberland and Westmoreland have also adopted First Amendment resolutions this year.
