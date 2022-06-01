We don’t know when or why Kilmarnock cut off annual funding, but, as far as we can tell, for three years, we haven’t gotten anything from the town, Kilmarnock Volunteer Fire Department (KVFD) president Ben Lewis told Kilmarnock Town Council.
Lewis explained that the department was working on its budget when they realized that they don’t receive annual funding from Kilmarnock anymore. “The first question is why,” he said.
KVFD is not a non-profit organization that comes to the town asking for something every month. KFVD is service, and the department provides its service to the town 24/7, 356 days a year, said Lewis. “The county treats us that way,” he added.
“We feel we should have annual funding so we won’t have to come over and bug you guys every time we need something,” he also told town council.
KVFD recently bought a new rescue unit. They chose to go with a used one to keep the price down because a brand new unit would have been $450,000, which the department can’t afford because it still owes $500,000 on its new mechanical system, Lewis noted.
“Since the department hasn’t received anything in the last three years,” KVFD would like $60,000 this year and $50,000 in annual funding going forward.
KVFD’s annual budget is generally about $200,000. According to Lewis, Lancaster provides half of that and Northumberland is providing a share.
Councilman Les Spivey asked about the town’s contributions, and Kilmarnock’s town manager, Susan Cockrell, said Kilmarnock bought KVFD a thermal camera in May 2018, they have been facilitating the pass-through grant from the state every year, and the town made a donation for Rebuild Kilmarnock after the department responded to the April fire.
Before the camera, in January 2018, Kilmarnock provided $35,000 in annual funding, Cockrell added.
Kilmarnock made contributions to KVFD in 2013 through 2016, along with the aforementioned funding in 2018, Cockrell later confirmed. Since then, the town has provided “the administrative and compliance support to ensure the funds [from the state] are received by the fire department. And, “There has not been a request for funds from KVFD since 2018,” the town manager added.
Handling non-profit funding
In FY2018, the town decided that any requests for funding from 501(c)(3) organizations should come with specifics about what the money would be used for. Then, at budget time, the town determines funding based on the requests, Cockrell explained.
“The desire was for discussion on what the needs are and what role the town could/should play prior to committing public funds-whether to KVFD or other 501c3 organizations,” she said.
Cockrell isn’t sure how the discussions with the fire department were handled in 2018 when that decision was made because she wasn’t town manager then. The changes in the town and within KVFD’s leadership may be what have led to the current discussions, she noted.
“The town council very much wants to have and continue dialogue about the needs of KVFD so it can target its support appropriately… Chief Ray Lewis and I are working to further these lines of dialogue so that the fire department’s needs and the town council’s desire to support them are both achieved.”
During our FY23 budget sessions, the request from the fire department was discussed and the town council will take action on the budget at the first reading at its June 20, 2022 meeting.
