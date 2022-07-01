Last week, Kilmarnock Town Council approved the body camera policy for Kilmarnock Police Department paving the way for officers to turn on a digital eye.
Ahead of the vote, the town’s attorney, Nancyellen Keane explained that the policy was drafted in keeping with the state statute and also it tracks very closely to the language of the Department of Criminal Justice Services’ model policy. “We added some provisions to it specific to how we would handle the videos with the Commonwealth’s Attorneys. But by and large, the rest of the document comes from the Department of Criminal Justice Services,” she told town council members.
KPD officer Jordan Russell also noted that the policy closely tracks the model with the exception of a few tweaks. He said nothing was changed that will affect the policy or law. KPD has put fail-safes in place for instances, such as if officers turn the bodycam off at a time when they shouldn’t, and KPD has also outlined disciplinary measures for instances of that nature, he added.
No members of the public spoke during public comment period, and town manager Susan Cockrell said the town did not receive any comments via mail or email during the comment period leading up to the meeting.
KPD already has the body cameras on hand. The department is aiming for July 15 as the date to start using the equipment. The time between now and then is being used for training and to work on any learning curves with usage, Cockrell said.
KPD ‘proactive’ investment
KPD is stepping up its game even further. Kilmarnock Town Council also approved $20,000 for its police force to invest in seven sets of ballistic helmets and shields.
This is in response to the learnings of the Uvalde, TX shooting, Cockrell explained. Kilmarnock recognizes that officers need to have shields and body armor in the event of an active shooter situation. She noted that Kilmarnock now has two school sites within the town and the new high school will place a third student population just outside our town limits.
“So this is a proactive effort in preparation. Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has riot gear but does not have this ballistic equipment now,” Cockrell added.
