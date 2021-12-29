Last week, Kilmarnock Police chief Cliff Dawson received word that its application for a Byrne Justice Assistance grant was approved for nearly $16,000, bringing in cash for a bodycam bundle that includes body cameras, tasers, software and storage for the video footage.
The funding came through just in the knick of time because the price of the package, which was quoted at about $62,500 as of October, was set to increase on Janurary 24, according to KPD sergeant William Russell.
Furthermore, a citizen who asked to remain anonymous committed $10,000 that department will add to the town’s bodycam funding.
“We are ready to proceed with body cameras,” town manager Susan Cockrell told town council members last week. We’re effectively sitting at about $25,000 that we can deploy into this program. We have funding that will cover the first year,” she said, referring to what is expected to be a multi-year payment plan for the equipment.
More grant money
Additionally, KPD received a VRSA grant for $1,340. Thus far, that money has been used to buy items; including three Streamlight flashlights (which some officers were lacking), brand new reflective vests for the entire squad, and two trauma kits that have upgraded contents.
Another grant the town applied for was approved for $1,155. That money will be used in part for
education material, such as active shooter booklets. Russell said a lot of churches are asking for training and it helps when the department
has material to pass out to them. Plus, KPD has a drone but it needed to be replaced, and these funds will also allow that to happen.
