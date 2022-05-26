In December, the Kilmarnock Police Department (KPD) announced it had the funding for a bodycam package. The department is now preparing to start using the equipment in the field and has released its body camera policy, which is currently open for public comment.
Why bodycams?
KPD expects body cameras to serve numerous purposes, including “to accurately record and better document interactions with the public, arrests, and critical incidents in addition to their ability to enhance the capture of evidence for investigations and court proceedings,” the policy says.
“The utilization of the body-worn camera (BWC) system can assist in providing additional information for officer training, enhance officer accountability and allow agencies to better review probable cause for arrest,” the policy continued.
Additionally, the use of BWCs may result in reducing the number of complaints against officers and frivolous lawsuits against police departments, the document added.
The regulations
According to the policy, all officers provided with body-cams are to be fully trained on the proper use and operation of those devices.
It will be an officer’s responsibility to activate the BWC during each law enforcement-public encounter related to a call for service, law enforcement action, subject stop, traffic stop and/or police/deputy services. BWCs are also to be activated for tactical activities, including property searches, searches for individuals, when seizing and processing evidence and when conducting building checks where security alarms are triggered.
On the scene of an incident, all officers should have their bodycam activated, and they should continue recording for the full duration of an incident, including throughout the booking process if a suspect is arrested. If, for some reason, an officer doesn’t activate the BWC or doesn’t record an entire incident, that individual must document the reason why.
Officers are also responsible for monitoring their bodycams to ensure they are recording evidentiary footage and not useless matter, such as the ground or sky. At the end of each shift, videos are to be downloaded and a file created according to an outlined format.
In places where members of the public have a reasonable expectation of privacy, such as their residence, they can decline to be recorded if the recording isn’t pursuant to an investigation, arrest or search. The policy outlines numerous other instances when an officer’s bodycam “generally” shouldn’t be used. These include when community members are reporting crimes, while conducting strip searches or during encounters with undercover officers and informants.
If, such an encounter such as a conversation with an informant or an officer’s personal information was recorded, that officer can request portions of a recording be deleted. The chief of police or a designee will make the decision, and both the officer’s request for deletion and the final decision must be kept on file.
Under the proposed policy, all videos that include footage of a crime, whether it is a misdemeanor or a felony, will be turned over to the Commonwealth Attorney of Lancaster or Northumberland.
Soft language
The policy leaves room for flexibility and interpretation in a number of notable areas. Although officers are informed it’s their responsibility to activate their bodycam before handling certain tasks, the policy adds the caveat that that should be done “provided that such activation does not interfere with officer safety or the safety of others. Examples of what constitutes a valid safety issue that prevents bodycam use aren’t outlined.
The policy states intentional misuse or abuse of BWC equipment “may” result in disciplinary action but doesn’t mandate it. The policy requires procedures or equipment to be put in place to ensure officers do not edit, alter or erase video or audio recorded by BWCs, but there are no details regarding the criteria that those procedures or equipment have to meet. Furthermore, there is no indication of what will happen if that procedure isn’t followed. And, there is no disciplinary action required or recommended if an officer does attempt to edit, alter or erase footage.
The public comment period runs through June 18 and a public hearing will be held at the June 20 town council meeting.
