A trio of financial proposals were approved at the June 20th King George Board of Supervisors meeting, including the FY 24 operating budget, the 2023 tax rates, and the classification appropriations for the school system.
King George Board takes action on County’s financial decisions
- By Michelle Smith
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Gardiner brothers’ murder-arson case goes to circuit court
- New rules for selling hemp edibles start in July
- Chesapeake Doughnut Co. shuts down Warsaw location
- Two Saturday evening crashes in Lancaster, one fatal
- Northumberland passes budget without tax increase
- Another phase begins on Menokin’s Glass House Project
- King George Board takes action on County’s financial decisions
- Supervisors say yes to new childcare center
Most Popular
Articles
- Virginia State Police investigation underway linked to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church
- Gardiner brothers’ murder-arson case goes to circuit court
- Two arrests made in Wawa shooting case
- Two Saturday evening crashes in Lancaster, one fatal
- King George can’t mail tax bills because there are no approved tax rates
- Westmoreland Dept. of Social Services head, Keri Cusick, praised at Board meeting
- Is Richmond County on the verge of allowing deer hunting with rifles?
- Chesapeake Doughnut Co. shuts down Warsaw location
- Rumble strips added in King George drawing complaints
- Northumberland Supervisors consider cuts to health & welfare
Images
Videos
“Detecting the earliest signs of dementia means early management of the disease."
- Updated
For the first time in nearly a decade, poverty is on the rise in the United States. The number of Americans living below the poverty line climbed from 38.4 million in 2020 to 41.4 million in 2021, a 7.9% increase. The rapid rise came after seven consecutive years of declines in the number of people […]
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme ruled Thursday that Harvard and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s race-based affirmative action admission policies violate the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.
- Updated
University of Maryland researchers say the reflective nature of the human eye is an under-appreciated source of information.
The royal family attended a masked occasion on Wednesday with many conservationists and celebrities in aid of conservation work in South Asia. Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
We’re sure many of you dread exercising your social muscles, but lucky we’re here with tips to help! Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
Americans are willing to do a whole lot to get out of debt according to a new study! And by a lot I mean they would spend the night on a remote island, eat something gross or even give up internet access!
Figuring out what's for dinner is always an exhausting thought but a new study shows that many Americans have something called “menu anxiety.”The research Conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by Avocado Green Mattress found that younger generations were far more likely to have anxiety while ordering. 41% of Gen Z and millennials, aged 18–43, had menu anxiety, compared with only 15% of Gen X and baby boomers, aged 44–77.
A robot named Belle created at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology can film underwater and collect samples to help researchers understand the living organisms in the deep waters. Belle can blend in without scaring away fish. Veuer has more.
Could an artificial womb be the answer to helping premature babies? Researchers in Spain are working to make this a possibility. They are using lamb fetuses to see if they can trick nature into believing that the artificial womb is real. Veuer’s Keri Lumm has more.
- Updated
A French police officer who shot and killed a 17-year-old driver will be investigated for voluntary homicide, following two days of fires and violent protests that injured scores of officers, officials said Thursday.Some 40,000 police officers will be deployed overnight to quell violence that engulfed cities and towns in the wake of the shooting.The killing of 17-year-old Nahel, whose full name was not released, during a traffic check Tuesday that was captured on video shocked the country and stirred up long-simmering tensions between young people and police in housing projects and other disadvantaged neighborhoods around France.Protesters set cars and public buildings ablaze in Paris suburbs and unrest spread to some other French cities and towns.SEE MORE: Unrest in France after 17-year-old delivery driver killed by police"The professionals of disorder must go home," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said. "There will be a lot more police and gendarmes present tonight."Darmani…
- Updated
Cliff Kapono, working with the University of Hawaii's MEGA Lab, is leading a team of scientists to 3D map the planet’s premier surf breaks to help better protect reefs around the world. Veuer's Elizabeth Keatinge has more.
- Updated
Vanilla, a 28-year-old chimpanzee saw the sky for the first time and it was wonderful and heart breaking at the same time. Dan Matthews of Save the Chimps said, “She finally, after 28 years, had life as nature intended. Not completely. She's not in the wild, but she's in a habitat as close to the wild as can be managed for a chimp that was born in captivity.” Veuer’s Keri Lumm has more.
Authorities in Allen, Texas, released a shocking new body camera video from the police officer who confronted and fatally shot the mass shooter at an outlet mall back in May.In the video, the officer is heard talking to some kids about wearing their seat belts when the gunshots start.You can see the officer immediately calling for help, grabbing his rifle, and running toward the gunfire.After several minutes, he finds the gunman and shoots him several times, putting an end to the rampage."This video shows how quickly a routine interaction with the public turned into a life-and-death situation," Harvey said. "The officer recognized the danger, ran toward the gunfire, and neutralized the threat and for his actions, the Allen community is forever grateful," Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey said in a statement.SEE MORE: Police: Firearms used in Texas mall shooting were purchased legallyThe shooter killed eight people and injured seven others.The individuals who tragically lost their…
Officials continue to make progress in their investigation into the submersible that imploded near the Titanic last week.
Online dating can sometimes be difficult, especially when you can’t seem to come up with a good ice breaking line, or if you feel like your profile bio isn’t strong enough to attract the kind of attention you’re seeking. But thanks to AI’s quick machine learning, some people’s online dating game has gotten significantly better. Yair Ben-Dor has more.
While voice scams have been going around for a while, Artificial Intelligence has made the game easier for scammers to win. In fact, social media giant Meta is delaying the release of its AI tool Voicebox since it carries too many risks for misuse.
THURSDAY, June 29, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Women taking hormone replacement therapy to ease symptoms of menopause might face an increased risk of dementia later in life, a new study indicates.
THURSDAY, June 29, 2023 (HealthDay News) – For the second time this month, massive plumes of smoke from hundreds of out-of-control Canadian wildfires are polluting much of America's air.
THURSDAY, June 29, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Pop superstar Madonna, 64, is in the hospital due to a “serious” infection and has had to postpone her upcoming tour, according to an Instagram announcement posted Wednesday by her talent manager and producer Guy Oseary.
THURSDAY, June 29, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Vitamin D supplements might lower the risk of heart attack and other cardiac ills for people over 60 -- especially if they're already taking heart meds, a new study suggests.
THURSDAY, June 29, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Leprosy is an ancient infectious disease, but it has not been banished to the past, or from the United States.
THURSDAY, June 29, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Pairing exercise with a 10% weight loss can make a major health improvement in people living with obesity and prediabetes, a new study says.
THURSDAY, June 29, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Enjoy that summer sun, but keep some safety tips in mind, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) advises parents.
THURSDAY, June 29, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Children with disabilities are discriminated against in health care settings -- to the detriment of their health, according to their parents.
THURSDAY, June 29, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Autopsy is currently the only way to definitively diagnose chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease often seen in athletes who've suffered repeated blows to the head.
- Updated
Brazil's coastal port of Bahia state is strategically positioned to bolster the nation into a green energy powerhouse. But only if they take the right steps. Peter Millard reports
- Updated
Some trying to make sense of Taylor Wood’s death on November 28, 2022 got a few steps closer to closure last week when Michael and Demitri Gardiner, the people charged with her death, had their case brought through the Westmoreland County General District Court for a preliminary hearing.
- Updated
Within days, selling edible hemp products in Virginia is going to change due to new state regulations that go into effect on July 1. And the new rules are likely to be felt by consumers as the selection of products they see in stores are likely to change.
Chesapeake Doughnut Company has closed its shop at 149 Main Street leaving a void in the heart of downtown Warsaw along with what appears to be thousands of dollars that need to be repaid for a loan.
- Updated
On Saturday evening, first responders from various squads were working the scenes of two crashes in Lancaster that overlapped.
- Updated
The Northumberland Board of Supervisors has approved a $48.6 million county budget for the 2024 fiscal year. The real estate tax rate will remain at 61 cents per $100 of assessed property value, the same as it was for the 2023 fiscal year.
- Updated
(The Center Square) — Virginia will receive over $171 million in federal funding to support five “green” transit projects throughout the commonwealth as part of the infrastructure law.
(The Center Square) — Virginia ranked first in the nation in customized workforce training, according to the recently released annual State Rankings Report by Business Facilities magazine.
If you're one of the 43.2 million people traveling on the road this Fourth of July, your wallet is most likely happier than it was this time last year. On July 4 of last year, the average cost of a gallon of gas was $4.80. Now AAA says it's about $1.50 cheaper in most of the country."As oil prices have dropped, the price at the pump has dropped too. So whereas last year people may have been paying $4.80 to $5 a gallon, now they're going to be paying $3.50 or less in most places," said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross. The key words there: Most places.Washington State has the highest gas prices in the nation almost $5 a gallon. AAA says gas prices shot up due to maintenance on BP's 299-mile Olympia pipeline that runs from Blaine, Washington along the U.S.-Canadian border to Portland, Oregon. "The increases were passed on to consumers in the form of higher pump prices. There are some signs that drivers here will start to get some relief," said Marie Dodds, public affairs director fo…
- Updated
Diabetes Health
- Updated
Diabetes Health
- Updated
Diabetes Health
- Updated
Diabetes Health
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.