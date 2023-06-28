King George Fy24 breakdown

A breakdown of where King George’s FY24 budget will go shown during the budget presentation at the June 6th Board of Supervisors meeting.
A trio of financial proposals were approved at the June 20th King George Board of Supervisors meeting, including the FY 24 operating budget, the 2023 tax rates, and the classification appropriations for the school system.