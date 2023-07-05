Micro-wineries got the green light to operate in King George’s commercial districts after months of deliberations and discussions between members of the King George Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors.
Julie and John Edgar were pushing for the measure for a business they’re planning that involves sourcing grapes and grape juice from around the world and making the wine in King George. But their plans faced some hurdles.
Breweries, cideries, distilleries, and wineries were already allowed, but only in the agricultural districts A-1, A-2, and A-3. Furthermore, the products used to create alcoholic beverages had to be grown on-site. The King George Zoning Ordinance didn’t allow any of the aforementioned beverage operations in any zoning district if the products were grown elsewhere.
In January, the Board of Supervisors directed County staff to start working on language to amend the ordinance to include micro-wineries, such as the one that the Edgars were proposing, in the Retail Commercial District (C1) and General Trade District (C2).
Another housekeeping matter the County tidied up was that microbreweries were expressly allowed. The action taken last month expanded the language to include micro-cideries, micro-distilleries, and micro-wineries.
Terms for micro-wineries
In King George, a microbrewery, cidery, distillery, or winery is defined as small-scale production for wholesale or retail sales. For beer, the production capacity is capped at 15,000 barrels per year and distilled spirits, wine, or alcoholic cider is capped at 5,000 barrels per year.
Micro production businesses must be licensed by VA ABC and may have a restaurant or public tasting room as an accessory use.
King George County Planning Commission and Dept. of Community Development recommended approval of the aforementioned changes, and residents supported the idea.
“It’s a positive move on behalf of our citizens, tourist development to the county, and small business,” said Bob Baird.
“I too am for it. It’ll be a nice asset, as Bob said, tourist, income, businesses—let’s do it,” said Ms. Campbell.
