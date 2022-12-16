The King George Economic Development and Tourism Dept. has applied for a $99,500 Go Virginia grant that will be used to teach high schoolers how to start their own businesses.
If the grant is awarded, it will fund Young Entrepreneurship Programs at King George High School, Gloucester County High School, and possibly Colonial Beach High School.
The GO Virginia initiative uses state incentives to encourage localities to work as a region to foster economic growth. King George County is part of GO Virginia’s Region 6, which includes Fredericksburg, the Northern Neck, and the Middle Peninsula.
The high school programs will teach students how to take advantage of business opportunities in the region. Each high school will decide whether to implement the program as a club or as a class. Each program will provide entrepreneurial education that is specific to the high school’s community. The goal of the program is to revitalize the economic landscape of the region by retaining young entrepreneurs after they graduate high school or return home from college.
“If you’re in a rural locality, the majority of us are losing people. People are graduating high school, going to college, and they’re not coming back to either the Northern Neck localities or the rural localities. And that leaves a gap of eligible people to really create businesses,” said Nicholas Minor, King George’s director of economic development and tourism.
Minor, who is spearheading the grant application, said that the program is not designed to directly upstart small businesses.
“What we hope is that when they go on and they decide to start businesses, that they’re prepared to do so or at least have some working knowledge of what it takes,” Minor said.
Minor said that the funding will enhance existing entrepreneurship programs at the high schools in King George and Gloucester. Minor also said that about 20 students are currently involved with the programs at each of those schools. Minor is not yet sure how many more students will be educated if the grant funding is approved. He expects to know if the application has been approved before the end of 2022. If the application is successful, the high schools might be able to implement their Young Entrepreneurship pilot programs during the upcoming semester.
When a local government applies for a GO Virginia grant, it needs to show support from regional organizations. The Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce, the Northern Neck Cooperative, the Town of Colonial Beach, and the George Mason University Center for Regional Analysis were all among those that sent letters of support for the grant funding.
Ian Ginger, GO Virginia’s Region 6 program director, said that the Region 6 Executive Committee has approved King George’s application. The application is now up for final consideration by the Dept. of Housing and Community Development, which is the overarching entity responsible for GO Virginia.
“Our GO Virginia Region is taking a holistic approach to building a robust environment for entrepreneurship. To accomplish this, it’s imperative that we engage our K-12 students so that they’re thinking like an entrepreneur and picking up on important lessons such as turning an idea into a business, looking for funding, knowing your market, etc.,” said Ginger.
The funding will be used to educate young prospective entrepreneurs
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.