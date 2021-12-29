Kilmarnock amended its town code to allow elections to be held in November.
Last summer, the Virginia General Assembly took action to move town elections to the fall to be consistent with the November state and federal elections. Although the change was driven by the state, the town still had to go through the procedures, which included publicly advertising the change and allowing public comment on the matter.
At last week’s Kilmarnock town council meeting no one came forth during the public hearing. And the town staff and town council didn’t speak on the matter when given their opportunity to comment.
Town council voted unanimously to make the change, which will go into force for elections beginning after January 1, 2022. That means the elections for the mayor and the three members of the governing body elected in 2018 will be held next November during the 2022 general election. Their four year terms will begin January 1, 2023.
Elections for the other three members of Kilmarnock’s governing body who were elected in 2020 will be held during the November 2024 general elections. Their four-year terms will begin January 1, 2025.
