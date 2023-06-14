Touch-free sunscreen dispenser at Joe Curry Memorial Park

 Photo: Michelle Smith

A Kilmarnock employee’s personal health story has led to a public benefit offered through a partnership between a local town and a local hospital.

This month, Kilmarnock introduced touch-free sunscreen stations that provide free SPF 30 sunscreen to the public. It’s an idea that grew from Ashley Jones’ visit to an upstate New York zoo.