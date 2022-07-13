The King George County Sheriff’s Dept. recently wrapped up its first-ever Youth Criminal Justice Academy. The kids, all between 12 and 18 years of age, were trained in a vast array of skills, which included rifle shooting and room clearing.
“This program is specifically for students who are interested in a career in law enforcement,” said senior deputy Breanna Marini, who conceived the program. “I’ve been a school resource officer for four years, and it was something I thought was needed.”
Marini said she modeled the academy off similar programs held by neighboring police forces, including the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Dept. She was quickly able to convince her department to fund its own week-long policing experience at no financial cost to the families of the participants.
Marini thinks the Youth Criminal Justice Academy could help children by curbing juvenile delinquency. However, she also mentioned that applicants with histories of good behavior were selected over those who showed patterns of delinquency.
“We hope that the kids know that if they want to be part of the academy, they need to be making good choices,” Marini said.
Since Marini is a school resource and DARE officer, she didn’t have any trouble finding teens willing to participate. In fact, the number of applicants well-exceeded her expectations. According to Marini, the King George County School System even helped advertise by sending digital flyers to the parents.
The program was not only focused on directing kids toward police work. The ideals of Americanism were also reinforced throughout the week. As part of this curriculum, the children were required to stand in locked formation during flag raising ceremonies.
“When we take the oath as officers, we are sworn to uphold our state constitution as well as the U.S. Constitution,” Marini said.
The kids even participated in physical fitness exercises similar to those required by real police academies. They jogged in a field, leapt through obstacles, and army-crawled across the muddy ground.
Later in the week, the deputies trained the children to handle various kinetic incursions, or gun fights. Equipped with mock tactical armaments, or Nerf pistols, the kids learned the art of neutralizing hostiles who could be waiting around every corner.
In addition, the department partnered with the King George Shooting Association to teach the kids how to fire air rifles from the prone position — a favorite shooting position amongst military and police snipers.
But the week wasn’t all fun and war games. Class time was another integral component. During the class blocks, the students learned some of the basic principles of criminal law and police procedure.
Students also discussed how they would handle hypothetical policing scenarios. For example, the kids were asked to explain what they’d do if they were cops and a citizen reported a noise complaint against a neighbor. One of the students gave a unique answer that Marini doesn’t think she’ll forget anytime soon. The young girl said she would call the homeowner in advance instead of showing up armed and unannounced at their doorstep.
Marini said these types of conversations are valuable because she believes her department can learn methods of de-escalation from the kids.
“If we can have that insight from our youth, that’s going to shape the way we respond to things in the future.”
This program is far from a one-off. And the children of King George County have plenty more tactical drills, lessons in patriotism, and weapons training in store for their futures. Sheriff Chris Giles has already approved the week-long academy to be held twice next summer. One course will take place in June and the other is scheduled for July.
“Today’s youth are tomorrow’s leaders,” Giles said. “We hope that this experience was as rewarding for the academy graduates as it was for us.”
