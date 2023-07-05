KG Supervisor Collins wants county residents exempted from FOIA fees

A conversation about new Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requirements led King George Supervisor T.C. Collins to express firm opposition to the county charging its own citizens for documents, and to push for information on the possibility for change.
New regulations and suggested changes
The conversation began with the County’s attorney, Kelly Lackey, informing the Board that, as of July 1, all public bodies are required to have a written policy that explains how charges are assessed and what fees are applied for responses to FOIA requests.
King George already has such a policy that has been in place since 2018, but given the new law, Lackey said she just wanted to dust it off and bring it to the Board members in case they wanted to make any changes.
Lackey noted that she had provided the Board with a copy of the policy that included some changes she suggested.
Under the current policy, if the request does not require over 30 minutes of staff time, there’s no charge. Lackey recommended retaining that part of the policy and proposed adding that there would not be a bill if the cost is under $10.
“We wouldn’t bill in such small increments that it wouldn’t be worth the time of billing,” she said.
She also recommended clarifying that the authority to offer discretionary waivers from fees resides with the Board of Supervisors.
An example of when the Board may want to waive costs, she said, is when a person makes a request but the information generated is deemed to be such a benefit that it’s posted to the County website or included in the agenda packet for general consumption.
Time & abuse
Putting perspective on the rationale for charging for some FOIA requests, Lackey noted that FOIA requests take significant staff time and can be abused.
In the legal profession, for example, it’s very costly to go to litigation. Instead some people will use FOIA to get information you would otherwise get in the discovery process, she explained.
In the eyes of the law, when a request is made, it doesn’t make a difference if you’re a county resident or not. FOIA requires that all residents of the Commonwealth, entities with a business presence in the Commonwealth, and media be treated the same.
She added that, not including people who walked in and made requests, this year, King George has received 30 FOIA requests but only five merited a bill. The bills issued ranged from $40 to north of $1,000.
The largest bill would have been bigger if I had had billed the time involved on my part, Lackey added.
“We have a made a commitment, consistent with the law, to reduce costs,” she said.
Collins opposed to charging residents
Collins noted that the portion of the State Code that pertains to FOIA says a public body “may” make reasonable charges. It doesn’t say the County “has” to make charges to people.
“I am more in favor of people that would abuse the Freedom of Information Act,” he added. “It smacks in the face of transparency, every which way but loose, the FOIA is for the information. So why are we charging?”
Collins said he does not think there should be any cost at all for citizens.
“I myself had to pay $500 for information that I should have received from the County, and I’m on the Board, and it was about Board information. And I had to pay for my FOIA. Now, tell me if that’s not totally whacked out. There’s no good reason that even happened.”
Board Chairman Richard Granger asked Lackey if it was legally possible for the County to only bill non-residents.
“I think that would likely invite challenges. The FOIA is supposed to be neutral as to who the requester is and what the purpose of the request is,” she replied.
Collins continued to emphasize that the Code says “may” charge. And he continued to say he believes it’s possible to not charge residents but to charge businesses or outside industry as long as there is a policy to support that practice.
“If you follow your policy, and it conforms with the state law, I think that it could work,” he said.
Supervisor Cathy Binder said from being on other state bodies, she is aware there is push to open information up and make it less cost prohibitive. She agreed that FOIA requests can take a lot of staff time, but said she also understands the residents who want information and feel that they aren’t getting it. They should be able to have access, she said and asked, “So what is the happy medium?”
Binder suggested there might be ways that the County can make sure more information is “out there” on the website and social media so that not as many FOIA requests are needed.
Collins said as far as staff and their time, the taxes County residents pay already pays for staff to do that work.
“[County residents] are already paying for the FOIA when they ask for it. An outside business organization isn’t paying the tax in King George for an employee to do that work.
“I’m already paying for it,” he added. “Why do I have to pay for it again?”
Binder agreed that it should be investigated whether residents can be excluded from FOIA charges. And the rest of the Board seemed on board with at least finding out if it’s possible.
Lackey was directed to work on providing that answer. And at the request of Supervisor Ann Cupka, Lackey was also directed to look at an overhaul of the entire FOIA policy, not just the section regarding costs, to ensure all of it complies with current state regulations.
