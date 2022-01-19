Every county seems to have a spot where people treat a speed limit sign as a suggestion, or at least, that appears to be the case with Oldhams Road, if the story Wayne Woods gave the Westmoreland County Board of Supervisors is any indication. He had come before the board last week seeking a reduction in the posted speed limit along that particular stretch of road. The speed limit currently is posted at 55 miles per hour.
“I was hoping we could change the speed limit on that road for the safety of the residents,” he stated, “We have school busses on that road picking up children, and seemingly every two miles, there’s either a sign indicating a turn or telling motorists to slow down. Most of the people on that road have a P.O. box because of the conditions of the speed limit.
“We have new people living there now that use a horse and buggy, and their safety is just as important as everyone else’s,” he continued. “The farmers on our road, which is seven miles long, fear for their life because of the speed limit on that road.”
Wood illustrated his point by telling the tale of when one of his neighbors was moving a piece of equipment while on that road. A tractor trailer turned the corner at breakneck speed.
“Thank God there was nobody in the other lane,” Wood said. “But the skids left by that truck were over a hundred feet long. I called the State Police in on that one. But it’s very difficult to track these people down, especially truckers because once they know cops are around, they tell everyone else on the radio and they all slow down.”
Wood said afterwards he conducted a little study of his own on the patch of roadway for about three or four days. According to him, there were 78-100 tractor trailers that passed his house each day, and about 180 or more cars each day, probably going about 65 or 70 miles per hour.
“My concern is what happens if we have a mail carrier there,” he explained further, “And if you try to put something in somebody’s mailbox while a tractor trailer is roaring by you, it can be deadly. In Kinsale, the speed limit for the town is 45 miles per hour, and this road is 55. In order for one of those trailers to pass one another while they’re going east or west, they have to ride the soft shoulder or they’re going to hit one another’s mirrors. The only time the grass by the road can be cut is on a Sunday. Otherwise you get a tractor trailer nearly running you down.”
“You have to actually be there to see all of this for yourself,” Wood concluded, “Because it’s not safe by any means. I don’t know how they allow 55 miles per hour on a road like that. It’s seven miles long, with all kinds of intersections and curves.
Some of the signs will bring the speed down to 35 for some areas, but you know they don’t slow down that much. This would also make it much easier on the police and fire department if they have to pull someone out of the woods.”
The first person on the board to speak up afterwards was Chairman Darryl Fisher, who stated, “I was going to let it rest. At the very best, maybe you could get a reduction between the turn at his house and the stop sign. But knowing you have at least two businesses that come out of Kinsale and Sandy Point, based on the accident history and my own experiences with that road, I had no problem with the 55 mph speed limit. I can understand his concern, but I don’t think it warrants a speed study on Route 203.”
However, it’s likely the board will look to consult with VDOT before arriving at any decision.
