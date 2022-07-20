abc

Virginia-made liquors on display                                         Image by Ned Oliver / Virginia Mercury

In the search for hard-to-find bottles of bourbon at Virginia ABC stores, some liquor enthusiasts have been worried about leaks of a more serious kind.

Employees of the government-run liquor monopoly would have access to highly valuable inside information about which products were going where, and the system could lead to some buyers getting tipped off early about stores that would be selling rare bottles of Blanton’s, Buffalo Trace or other brands, many bourbon collectors complained.

Two men face felony charges in alleged scheme to sell access to internal liquor data