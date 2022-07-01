Ham radios are seemingly forgotten in this era of modern convenience. With smartphones and other devices leaving the internet a mere click away, it has been forgotten that while a phone may be stuck in a service hole or your computer be out of juice after a storm, the Hamradio will keep on trucking.
All across America, there are several Amateur Radio Clubs that were a part of the American Radio Relay League’s Field Day, and Westmoreland County is no exception, with many gathering in a field near Lyell’s on Route 3.
What is Field Day?
Like many celebrations in America, it’s a little bit of everything. It is a celebration of all things radio with some picnicking, camping, and an informal contest or two thrown in for good measure as the people attending set up their rigs without commercial power sources.
“It’s a designated day for operators to get out in the field and test out their emergency setup,” Mark Horner, one of the event organizers, explained, “We also try new equipment we might have. Some people have homemade antennas that they’ve made themselves.”
On top of all that, it’s a good bit of practice in case an emergency strikes and such a device becomes very necessary. The contest is a rather simple one: contact as many stations as possible while learning how to operate the radio gear in strange or suboptimal conditions.
“The chances of meeting an amateur radio operator are pretty slim these days,” said an attendee named Bill Robey. “But when everything else has gone to pieces, that is what works. The people who realize are the ones that make sure they have plans from D through Z.
“To illustrate my point, look at Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria,” Robey continued. “Amateur radio was all they had, and they had to send 50 initial amateur radio relay leagues. They got their communications up and running so that the police and fire department could run off of them.”
Recognition from Ransone
Westmoreland County’s branch, meanwhile, had an extra visitor that morning in the form of Delegate Margaret Ransone who came to both converse with the radio operators and present them with a resolution commending all radio operators within the Commonwealth of Virginia.
“Amateur radio operators have been instrumental in serving the United States and the Commonwealth of Virginia,” Ransone stated as she read from the resolution. “By consistently providing support for emergency response and critical communication needs. The operators provide excellent volunteer emergency communications for many agencies during natural disasters and other crisis events.
“These include things like the National Weather Service, State and local emergency management departments, the Virginia Department of Health, American Red Cross, and so much more,” Ransone continued. “Amateur radio operators of Virginia have demonstrated their vital importance to emergency response during floods, hurricanes, and tornadoes, in both Virginia and the United States. The operators study and train diligently to learn how to properly interface with EMS during crisis events and serve as backup communication systems.
“The operators have trained as spotters for severe weather events,” the resolution continued, “And have assisted the National Weather Service by contributing to ground activity reports, saving lives throughout the Commonwealth. The operators use their communication skills to assist with alerts during rescue activities, working to keep their neighbors and all Virginians safer. They also assist with events like air shows, races, and parades.
“Operators have helped to advance the science of electronics and radio communications through educational courses and hands-on demonstrations such as today, radio operators have inspired young people to pursue hobbies and careers in radio and electronics.
“Now, therefore,” Ransone concluded, “Be it resolved by the House of Delegates, with the Senate concurring, that the General Assembly hereby commends the radio operators in Virginia. Thank you all.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.