Edward Colston Newton, IV was born in Louisville, Kentucky as the eldest child of Edward Colston Newton, III of Hague, Virginia and Janet Daingerfield Van Winkle Newton of Louisville, on Sept. 16, 1944.
He had two younger sisters, Elizabeth Newton and Lawrence “Ludie” Newton Stevens, and later a half-sister Mary Shepherd.
He was a graduate of Warwick High School, The College of William & Mary, and the Marshall Wythe School of Law. He was known as Colston or Ed to his friends, and Coley to his siblings; a name he lovingly passed on to his oldest beloved son, Edward C. Newton, V.
Colston’s fondest memories were his time with his cousins Marshall Davidson and Blake Newton in Montross and at the family farm “Linden” in Hague.
During his childhood, he was witness to the fall of Cuban democracy, as his stepfather was a canine trainer in Havana when the Castro regime took over. He returned home to live with his father in Newport News for the remainder of his childhood and high school years.
Upon graduation from the Marshall Wythe School of Law he joined the Army Judge Advocate Corps and was stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana followed by time in Ansbach, Germany and at the Pentagon in Washington D.C.; notably as part of the prosecution of the Mai Lai Massacre in Vietnam.
Upon his release from the Army, Colston took an appointment with the Office of Management Bureau (OMB), serving as counsel during the Ford and Carter administrations. He then went on to private practice with Rixey, Heilig and, McHenry in Newport News; and finally as a private practitioner in Westmoreland County, Virginia. Colston served as a Commonwealth’s Attorney in Westmoreland County as well.
An avid writer and freelance journalist, Colston sparked admiration, controversy and discussion with his distinctive writing style which garnered him awards as a writer after he no longer practiced law.
His adamant and complete devotion to the art of fly fishing was passed along to his sons as evidenced in his routine annual trips to the Bullpasture River where he taught his young boys and nephews the joy of fishing for the elusive trout. At his core, there was nothing he enjoyed as much as telling a good tale, enjoying the challenge of catching a trout on a dry fly, and teasing those who didn’t.
Rarely would he pass a Virginia mountain without accurately remarking on the significance of the landmark to a place and time in history. He was a lovely spirit with a large heart for his family and his home, the Commonwealth of Virginia. His love of the Commonwealth was only second to his love of his family, and in particular the Northern Neck.
Colston is survived by his sisters Lawrence “Ludie” Newton Stevens of Louisville, KY, Elizabeth Daingerfield Newton Beam, and Mary Dillon Suiers; his son John Tyler Newton (Shannon) of Chicago, Illinois; daughter Cynthia Macomber Newton of Kinsale; his companion Jayne McQuarde of Heathsville; and by seven grandchildren and many nieces and nephews whom he loved very much.
He was predeceased by his oldest son, warrior and celebrated Westmorelander Edward Colston Newton, V, who succumbed to cancer on July 11, 2018.
A celebration of life was held at the Light of Christ Anglican Church in Heathsville at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 8, 2021 with the Reverend Alan Hooker officiating. A reception with light refreshments followed.
HUIC HABEO NON TIBI
