“Inclusion on the Virginia’s Most Endangered Historic Places list can have a profound influence on bringing organizations and individuals together to forward solutions and solve threats,” said Elizabeth S. Kostelny, CEO of Preservation Virginia.
For that reason, each year in May, as part of Preservation Month, the organization releases a list of threatened historic sites in an effort to raise awareness and boost public support for their preservation.
This year’s list includes two Northern Neck sites.
In Northumberland, the African American School/Grand Order of Odd Fellows Lodge made the list.
While the original uses and history are currently unclear, this two-story, framed building served as Tranquility Lodge No. 4218 for the African American Grand Order of the Odd Fellows in Reedville.
The building was possibly built for use as a school or a church, and likely has ties to the deep history of the African-American watermen of the Chesapeake Bay, and the menhaden industry that employed many Black fishermen and laborers in Reedville, Preservation Virginia’s website explains. Social and fraternal organizations were often led by prominent African American watermen who were connected to the local farmers and other leaders in the communities, the site added.
Preservation Virginia is hoping that adding this school to the 2022 list will raise awareness on the history of African American fraternal organizations, and the building’s possible ties with the African-American watermen of the Chesapeake Bay.
Gathering more information on the history of the building is paramount, according to Preservation Virginia. But the structure, which is located near Reedville historic harbor, suffers from neglect and deferred maintenance. Although it’s largely intact and stable, action needs to be taken soon to ensure the building’s preservation, the organization said. And they suggest if it was rehabilitated, it could be used as a community center or rest stop on the bicycle route.
Research on the building’s ownership and its history, including possible ties to the African American Watermen of the Chesapeake Bay, are underway, but the building is currently in desperate need of stabilization, repairs, and preservation.
The Havelock School in Warsaw was also included.
It is a two-room schoolhouse established for the education of African American children in Richmond County. The building has stood unused for many years, and in order to preserve its legacy, immediate repairs are needed, said Preservation Virginia.
Preservation Virginia said it included Historic African American Schools and Rosenwald Schools as category listings to the Most Endangered Historic Places List to elevate the awareness of the unique challenges faced in trying to preserve these places.
We continue to support the creation of financial resources, including the expansion of the federal tax credit program and the creation of Virginia’s BIPOC Fund to solve some of the funding hurdles faced by public and private organizations to preserve these places.
Since the Virginia’s Most Endangered Historic Places program began in 2004, more than 50% of sites listed have been saved, 10% were lost, and the remaining 40% are still being monitored, the organization noted.
Recent success stories of endangered places that were saved from development and neglect include Rassawek, the historic capital of the Monacan Indian Nation, River Farm, headquarters of the American Horticultural Society, and the Warm Springs Bathhouses, the oldest spa site in the United States.
