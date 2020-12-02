The Richard Henry Lee (RHL) chapter of the Virginia Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (VASSAR) held its only meeting of this pandemic year on November 17. President Rick Frisbie presided. Approximately 20 members and guests sat in social distance at the meeting.
Because the December meeting was canceled, the election of chapter officers for 2021, usually occurring at the December meeting, was held. After nominations: unanimously elected were: President-Rick Frisbie; 1st Vice-President (VP)-Jim Russell; 2nd VP-Danny Kiser; 3rd VP-Don Smith; Secretary-Stu Kramer and Treasurer-Dr. Todd Dabney. Following the election, the officers were sworn in by Mike Lyman, member of the VASSAR staff.
The guest speaker at the meeting was Mark Favazza, Regional Director of the YMCA. Favazza’s topic was John Murray, 4th Earl of Dunmore known as Lord Dunmore, the Royal Governor of Virginia (1771-1776). He described Dunmore as the most vicious and cruel Governor in all the Colonies. An opinion also held by none other than George Washington. He went on to describe how the Patriot’s finally expelled Dunmore from Virginia with a decisive victory at nearby Gwynn’s Island.
Dunmore was of the opinion that there were enough Loyalists in Virginia that he could muster to arms a force supported by 100 tall ships of the Royal Navy, doing as his King, George III desired: bring the Virginia colony, peaceably, back to Great Britain’s colonial empire. He would ordain martial law, confront citizens with a choice: swear allegiance to the crown or face confiscation of all property.
In early 1775, aided by the leadership of then Colonel Andrew Lewis, Dunmore’s men quelled an Indian uprising in Western Virginia in what became known as “Lord Dunmore’s War.”
A signal fight in this war was the Battle of Point Pleasant. Dunmore’s victory in that battle led to a treaty with the Shawnee that allowed settlement by Virginians South of the Ohio River in what became West Virginia. Following the battle, Dunmore returned to Williamsburg (then the capital of Virginia) to a hero’s welcome.
But his popularity quickly wanned as seeds of rebellion were stirring and Dunmore’s forces faced a growing number of skirmishes with Patriot forces. To deprive the Patriots of supplies, Dunmore, on April 20, 1775, ordered a raid on the Williamsburg magazine to remove the powder. This event known as the “Gunpowder Incident” solidified the rebel cause in Virginia. And Favazza noted this incident occurred within two days of the Battles of Concord and Lexington in Massachusetts. The American Revolutionary War was on!
In early May, a Patriot militia group led by Patrick Henry threatened Williamsburg. Dunmore fled the city and eventually sent his family back to England and he set his headquarters aboard the HMS Fowey. Over the next months, Dunmore sent many raiding parties to plunder plantations along the James, York and Potomac rivers. In December, General Washington commented: “I do not think that forcing his lordship on shipboard is sufficient. Nothing less than depriving him of life or liberty will secure peace to Virginia, as motives of resentment acuate his conduct to a degree equal to the total destruction of that colony.”
In November, Dunmore announced his Proclamation that slaves would be offered their freedom in exchange for leaving their Patriot Masters and joining the Crown’s forces. With this effort, Dunmore rounded up some 2000 slaves which he organized as the Ethiopean Regiment.
On December 9, 1775, Dunmore committed the Ethiopean Regiment, a contingent of British regulars and some Loyalists to a battle to destroy Patriots gathered in present day Chesapeake, Virginia. Known as the Battle of Great Bridge, Dunmore’s force was totally defeated. They retreated to Norfolk, where after a series of raids he moved his force to quarters aboard ships. On January 1, 1776, Norfolk was set fire by both Dunmore and the Patriots.
Anchored close by the men on his ships fell sick from starvation and smallpox. Many died. To escape this condition he sailed his armada to Gwynn’s Island where he hoped to find a safe area to regroup. The Patriots followed him and for some time there were gunfire exchanges with Dunmore’s force firing from Gwynn’s Island and the Patriots firing from the mainland. But on July 9, now General Andrew Lewis arrived from Williamsburg with a 16 lb cannon. From his ship, renamed the HMS Dunmore, Dunmore saw the increased activity of the Patriots. But convinced that his cannons would be able to control the situation, reportedly said “we’ll take care of those crickets on the hill tomorrow.”
When the morning came, Dunmore was treated to a cannon ball in his stateroom. Realizing he was out-gunned and with little wind for his sails he sent small boats with oars to pull the HMS Dunmore and other ships of his armada out of cannon range. At the same time, he ordered the evacuation of Gwynn’s Island. As soon as his forces were on board, he was off to New York, never to return to Virginia.
When the Patriots descended on Gwynn’s Island they found hundreds dead, dying and abandoned. Smallpox had reaped its toll.
Favazza noted that when Dunmore arrived in New York he had but 14 ships left of his armada, 150 men of his fighting force to include only 6 from the Ethiopean Regiment.
Favazza concluded by suggesting the significance of the Gwynn’s Island victory. Many Virginians, he said, no longer having to defend the homeland ventured North to join General Washington and the Continental Army. These Virginians were with Washington at the Christmas day 1776 battle where they routed the Hessians at Trenton, New Jersey and the follow-up victory over General Cornwallis’s men at Princeton. Two actions that played a significant roll leading to our Independence from Great Britain.
The next scheduled meeting for RHL will be March 16, 2021 at ICYCC, pandemic permitting. If you have an interest in joining the SAR and believe you can establish a direct line to a patriot who served in the Continental Army, State Militia or performed some service that aided the war effort, please contact Rick Frisbie, president of RHL at 703-801-5329/rickfrisbie@gmail.com or the RHL registrar, Wally Dawson at 462-7701/swallacedawsonjr@gmail.com. Come and listen to interesting lectures and help with the youth programs, recognizing local citizens and participating in some planned field trips.
