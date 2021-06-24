The Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is moving quickly to make repairs on Chandler’s Mill Pond Dam, located just west of the town of Montross, VA. Portions of Westmoreland County received more than 9 inches of rain last week, roughly equivalent to a 200-year storm event. Even though Chandler’s Mill Pond was dry prior to the storm, in anticipation of repairs that were to begin in July, the impoundment filled quickly. That caused water to overtop U.S. Route 3, which crosses the lake.
All dam outflows were fully open, but were insufficient to keep up with the volume of water pouring into the lake from this severe event. A partial breach of the dam resulted in water levels dropping by several feet in a very short period of time. This cleared U.S. Route 3 of water, which, after being inspected by the Virginia Department of Transportation, was re-opened Friday, June 11. DWR employees from across the agency were on-site during and following the storm, assessing the situation and monitoring the status of the dam and surrounding area. They continue to monitor water levels and conditions at the dam.
As the operator of the Chandler’s Mill Pond Dam, DWR is keenly aware of the challenges that this situation presented to the local community and shares those concerns. If there is another significant weather event in the near-term, DWR does not expect that the dam, in its current state, will hold water sufficient to impact U.S. Route 3.
The DWR’s engineering team has identified necessary near-term and longer-term repairs. Mindful of the onset of hurricane season, the top priority of DWR now is making emergency repairs that will ensure the stability of the dam and prevent the lake from flooding U.S. Route 3. Work on these emergency repairs will begin as soon as possible.
The DWR will be engaging the local community regarding longer-term plans for the site.
