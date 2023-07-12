Healthy Harvest Fresh conceptual art
Photo: HHFB

Healthy Harvest Food Bank (HHFB) is set to make another trailblazing move. After being the first known food bank in the region to transition to 100% solar power, HHFB is now preparing to open Healthy Harvest Fresh, an aquaponics production and education facility.

Aquaponics combines aquaculture—the raising of fish—with hydroponics—the growing of plants without soil.

Workshop space at Healthy Harvest Fresh
Inside the greenhouse at Healthy Harvest Fresh