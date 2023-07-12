Healthy Harvest Food Bank (HHFB) is set to make another trailblazing move. After being the first known food bank in the region to transition to 100% solar power, HHFB is now preparing to open Healthy Harvest Fresh, an aquaponics production and education facility.
Aquaponics combines aquaculture—the raising of fish—with hydroponics—the growing of plants without soil.
Healthy Harvest Fresh will feature a naturally lit, naturally ventilated greenhouse with raft tanks slated to produce 80,000 to 100,000 pounds of vegetables, living filter beds that provide another 10,000 - 12,000 pounds of produce along with a plant nursery and microgreen space that will yield 1,250 pounds of microgreens. Plus, the fish tanks will provide 6,000-8,000 pounds of fish.
Healthy Harvest Fresh will complement the food bank’s existing services and efforts in a variety of ways and it’ll provide new and exciting resources, explained HHFB CEO and president Mark Kleinschmidt.
Focusing on education
“Fresh is first and foremost an education center,” said Kleinschmidt.
Healthy Harvest Fresh will engage students and adults by providing hands-on learning that enhances academic concepts taught in math, science, agriculture, health and nutrition, and more.
“By sharing curriculum infusion units with teachers across the region that scaffold and reinforce the content they already present, Healthy Harvest Fresh will demonstrate the application of those concepts in a way for all students to make meaningful and lasting connections with their learning,” Kleinschmidt explained.
For adults, there will be workshops and programs for those with an interest in innovative healthy food production. The operation will also enhance the Healthy Food Pharmacy programming via classes on nutrition, healthy food production, and healthy food preparation for people who may struggle with nutrition-related health concerns, Kleinschmidt added.
Fresh is a resource to “bridge the gap between food insecurity and education and empower those who need us most,” as VP and development director Cindy Balderson puts it.
Better food
Healthy Harvest Fresh will provide 120,000 pounds of fresh produce and protein each year that will bolster supplies for HHFB food pantry recipients. A portion is also expected to be sold to local school systems to help alleviate their procurement issues.
In addition to being a new source of local, fresh food, HHFB touts this operation as a source of better quality food. No pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizer will be used. And the food will be more nutrient dense than food shipped in from around the country. HHFB said research shows the average fruit or vegetable travels about 1,500 miles from farm to plate, and the miles and time spent in transit affect the taste and nutritional value.
Assembling the Fresh team
HHFB has already started assembling the team for this new venture, and that includes selecting the person who will lead it.
Tammy Cole was brought on board as director of operations for Healthy Harvest Fresh. “We could not have found a more perfect fit,” stated Balderson. In addition to a 26-year background in education, “Tammy has the heart, the mindset, and the passion to take aquaponics to the next step and beyond,” Balderson added.
Blake Kleinschmidt, an HHFB volunteer turned employee, has also transitioned to the Healthy Harvest Fresh team, an expected move given that he’s that the facility’s existence started with him and his dad, HHFB’s CEO.
From idea to commitment
The idea for Fresh was born from a trip to baseball practice and a question, Blake explained in a recent HHFB newsletter. On the way to Richmond Mark asked him, “What can I do at my job that will get you to do what I do without making you do what I do?”
“As a 12-year-old boy, I loved three things, baseball fishing, and playing in the dirt,” Blake continued. After thinking and digging around on the internet, he came back to his dad with the idea of aquaponics. In 2021, he was invited to speak to the HHFB board, which “responded with support and approval to move forward.”
“Once the seed was planted, Dad and the Food Bank family were committed to realizing the dream,” he added.
The time is near
With the research, education, and planning, five years of work has gone into making Healthy Harvest Fresh a reality, and the wait is almost over.
We anticipate an opening in September, Mark said. The systems will likely be operational ahead of that date, but they are building in a window for systems testing to ensure proper operation of all the components.
The time is now
HHFB has only raised about 37% of its $3.5 million fundraising goal and prices are still increasing. What started as a $1.8 million project has become a $3.6 million project, but the CEO chocks that up to being the reality of the current state of affairs across the construction industry. Despite it, HHFB leadership feels confident this is the right time to launch.
“Opening Healthy Harvest Fresh will allow us to begin production, demonstrate the value of the operation, and initiate educational programming to benefit youth and adults alike,” said Mark. “We strongly believe in the mission and vision of Healthy Harvest Fresh and also believe that when people experience, first-hand, the magnitude of the operation, there will be tremendous enthusiasm and support for the operation.”
