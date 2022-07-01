On June 17, Judge Herbert M. Hewitt of the Westmoreland Circuit Court sentenced Ronald Hawley Jr. to up to three years of incarceration for several violations of his parole.
Hawley was out on parole for three felony probation violations when he racked up a series of other charges, all of which he pleaded guilty to. These charges included grand larceny, credit card theft, three protective order violations, strangulation resulting in a wound or injury, and assault and battery of a family member.
The woman Hawley was charged with strangling was his former girlfriend.
Hawley received four months of incarceration per each protective order violation, which were all misdemeanors. He received an additional two years for the credit card theft charge, which was a felony. Hewitt suspended all sentences for the remaining charges.
Hewitt ordered Hawley to five years of good behavior upon his release. Hawley must also maintain only peaceful contact with the two women who had past protective orders against him.
Hawley’s defense attorney, James J. Ilijevich, acknowledged that Hawley has been in and out of Westmoreland Circuit Court for the past 10 years. He also said he was pleased that the sentence for his client’s strangulation charge was suspended.
“Strangulation wasn’t a charge up until a few years ago, and there weren’t many reports of it. Since then, a lot more cases of strangulation have been reported,” Ilijevich said. “The police will ask questions to try to get a strangulation charge because strangulation is a felony.”
Hawley told the court it’s time for him to embrace a new direction in life. “I wasn’t raised to have the record I have,” he told the court. “It’s time to put my nose to the grindstone.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.